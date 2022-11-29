Lisa Lampanelli Brings Original Cabaret to Benefit Playhouse On Park

Come support Playhouse on Park on Friday, December 30th, 2022, when the theater presents the comedy legend in Lisa Lampanelli: BIG FAT FAILURE. The brand-new cabaret show about screwing up was created by AND stars Lisa Lampanelli and a talented cast of theatrical triple-threats. Proceeds will benefit Playhouse on Park. Tickets are $45, reserved seating. There will be two shows (6:30pm and 9pm), with a talk back after each performance.

"I may have been stand-up comedy success," says Lampanelli, who had 5 one-hour specials, dozens of TV appearances, and two Grammy nominations to her credit, "but, throughout my 61 years, I've failed A LOT." But, she says, her failures, like ours, are things to be embraced, talked about, and ultimately laughed at, and that's exactly what she does in her cabaret show, "Lisa Lampanelli: Big Fat Failure." The show is filled with stories and songs (yeah, that's right, SONGS) in which the former Queen of Mean comes clean about all the things she has f'ed up!

If you're someone who has screwed up more times than you can count, come see "Lisa Lampanelli: Big Fat Failure." They say "Misery Loves Company," but it dies in the face of laughter.

With a career that spanned more than 30 years, Lisa Lampanelli was a constant on the comedy scene. With numerous tours, Grammy nominations, and national TV guest appearances and specials under her belt, Lisa made headlines in 2012 when she lost more than 100 pounds with the help of bariatric surgery. The comedian went on to speak with unflinching honesty about her lifelong food and body-image issues, and prepared to make the transition from insulter to inspirer. She announced her retirement from stand-up comedy on the Howard Stern radio program in late 2018 and planned on dedicating her life to performing in storytelling shows, helping people as a certified life coach, and being a general overall skinny little bad-ass. Then, there was this TINY bump in the road: a freakin' pandemic. Oh, and the deaths of her mom and her aunt, and the inevitable 20 Covid pounds. So, when Lisa finally lifted her head off the couch and out of her ass as the world started to open up, she took the opportunity to look back on her life, including all the stuff she'd done wrong and what she'd learned from those things. And you know what the biggest lesson was? Come find out! Buy your tickets today today to see "Lisa Lampanelli: Big Fat Failure!"

Enjoy a complimentary pre-show wine and cheese reception before the 6:30pm performance, and a complimentary post-show dessert reception after the 9:00pm performance. This production is recommended for ages 18 and up. To learn more, visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org