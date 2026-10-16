Lamar Peters to Bring ELVIS & HOLIDAY CROONERS SPECTACULAR to Cheney Hall
The performance will take place on Wednesday, December 16, 2026.
Lamar Peters will bring the holiday spirit to the stage with Elvis & Holiday Crooners: Lamar Peters' Holiday Spectacular on Wednesday, December 16, 2026, at 7 p.m. Backed by The Great Pretender's Showband, Peters will celebrate the music of Elvis Presley and beloved holiday crooners in a festive evening of music and entertainment. Tickets start at $28, with discounts available for seniors, students, military personnel, and groups.
In The Lamar Peters Holiday Spectacular, The King is front and center, sharing the spotlight with Dean Martin's easy cool, Michael Bublé's modern swing, Josh Groban's soaring ballads, and Brian Setzer's rockabilly kick. The Great Pretender's Showband plays live all night.
Lamar was the first Elvis tribute artist ever to play B.B. King Blues Club in Times Square. He toured with the Heart of the King Ambassadors production and placed in the top three of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, presented by Elvis Presley Enterprises.
He is also bringing his original single, 'Born To Love You,' the title track from his album, available now. The setlist includes Blue Christmas, Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!, Run Rudolph Run, O Holy Night, It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, and so much more. This is a live Elvis and holiday-crooner tribute, part Las Vegas lounge, part classic Christmas special, and one night only.
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