Lamar Peters to Bring ELVIS & HOLIDAY CROONERS SPECTACULAR to Cheney Hall

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Lamar Peters will bring the holiday spirit to the stage with Elvis & Holiday Crooners: Lamar Peters' Holiday Spectacular on Wednesday, December 16, 2026, at 7 p.m. Backed by The Great Pretender's Showband, Peters will celebrate the music of Elvis Presley and beloved holiday crooners in a festive evening of music and entertainment. Tickets start at $28, with discounts available for seniors, students, military personnel, and groups.

In The Lamar Peters Holiday Spectacular, The King is front and center, sharing the spotlight with Dean Martin's easy cool, Michael Bublé's modern swing, Josh Groban's soaring ballads, and Brian Setzer's rockabilly kick. The Great Pretender's Showband plays live all night.

Lamar was the first Elvis tribute artist ever to play B.B. King Blues Club in Times Square. He toured with the Heart of the King Ambassadors production and placed in the top three of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, presented by Elvis Presley Enterprises.

He is also bringing his original single, 'Born To Love You,' the title track from his album, available now. The setlist includes Blue Christmas, Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!, Run Rudolph Run, O Holy Night, It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, and so much more. This is a live Elvis and holiday-crooner tribute, part Las Vegas lounge, part classic Christmas special, and one night only.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 08 Hrs 58 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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