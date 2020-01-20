LTM's Lunchtime Lecture Series Will Kick of the 60th Season with MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

LTM's Lunchtime Lecture Series Kicks of the 60th Season with "Murder on The Orient Express."

Free and open to the public, this lecture offers an opportunity to learn about LTM's February production, "Murder on The Orient Express", providing background information about the play, its production history and the playwright and other artists. The discussion is an informal lecture-style with an opportunity to ask questions following the chat.

For more than five seasons, David Garnes has led Little Theatre's Lunchtime Lecture Series. He is the author of three books: Waitin' for the Train to Come In: A Novel of World War II; a book of memoir essays, From My Life: Travels and Adventures; and After the War Was Over: Poems of an American Childhood. His essays have appeared in many publications, including America in WWII, The Isherwood Century, Telling Tales Out Of School, Latin Lovers, Stories From The Other Side, Chicken Soup For the Volunteer's Soul, Liberating Minds, When A Lifemate Dies, A Loving Testimony, Mourning Our Mothers, and various newspapers and academic reference books. Garnes' forthcoming books are Back to Manhattan: A Life in New York and Morningside Drive, a spin-off to his World War II novel.

LUNCHTIME LECTURE

When:

Wednesday, February 5th at Noon and 6:00 pm

Location:

The Silk Room at Cheney Hall, 177 Hartford Road Manchester, CT

Cost:

These lectures are free of charge and needs no reservations or tickets.

If you can not join us in person, join us as we live stream on Facebook!

Book your passage today for the thrill-ride of the season! All aboard The Orient Express, the 1930s luxury train, as it carts us through central and eastern Europe from Istanbul to Paris. But beware...it's all about to go off the rails! An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. A train full of suspects with an alibi for each one and a killer in their midst sounds like the perfect mystery for detective Hercule Poirot. This first-ever stage adaptation of Agatha Christie's masterpiece will leave audiences guessing whodunit.

Adapted for the Stage by Ken Ludwig, playwright of Lend Me a Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo, and many more.





