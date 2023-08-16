LIZZIE: The Musical Opens TheaterWorks Hartford Season September 29

TheaterWorks Hartford (TWH), under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero, has announced details for its upcoming 2023–2024 Season. Filled with great music, captivating stories, and world-class writing, it's unexpected and bold theater that brings community together. Individual tickets along with flexible subscription plans for TheaterWorks Hartford's 38th season are currently on sale at twhartford.org.

TheaterWorks Hartford's 2023–2024 Season opens with the all-female musical Lizzie by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Stevens Hewitt. Directed by Lainie Sakakura and with music direction by Erika R. Gamez, Lizzie uses a searing rock score to explore the historical record of Lizzie Borden, the 19th century ax murderer whose controversial acquittal continues to fascinate the public. Similar in spirit to the Broadway hit Six, this contemporary musical, running September 29–October 22, is a rock concert re-telling of a mind-bending American myth.

Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero commented, “Coming from Massachusetts, the Lizzie Borden story is a familiar part of my childhood. I've wanted to tell some version of it on stage for years. After seeing the Broadway tour of Six recently, I immediately thought again of Lizzie, a musical project that was brought to me years ago. And I knew, this is the Lizzie story for TheaterWorks Hartford and now is the moment to tell it.”

The cast for Lizzie includes Kim Onah (Broadway's & Juliet) as Alice Russell, Nora Schell (Spamilton, Broadway's Jagged Little Pill) as Bridget Sullivan, Sydney Shepherd (Broadway's First Date, Bandits on the Run) as Lizzie Borden, and Lili Thomas (Dear Evan Hansen) as Emma Borden, all of whom are making their TheaterWorks Hartford debuts.

The creative team for Lizzie includes Brian Prather (set design), Saawan Tiwari (costume design), Rob Denton (lighting design), Megan “Deets” Culley (sound design), Ashley Rae Callahan (wig, hair, make-up design), Camilla Tassi (projection design), Paul Hardt (casting director), Rob Ruggiero (producing artistic director), Mike Lenaghan (director of production), and Tom Kosis (production stage manager).

Alongside performances of Lizzie, TheaterWorks Hartford will present a special one-night-only concert with BANDITS ON THE RUN on October 22. This musical trio includes Adrian Enscoe, Regina Strayhorn, and Sydney Shepherd, who stars as Lizzie Borden in Lizzie. Formed upon a chance encounter while busking in the subways of New York City, the Brooklyn based outfit has gone on to receive accolades from NPR Music's All Songs Considered,American Songwriter, NPR Weekend Edition, and the Johnny Mercer SongwritersProject. Concert tickets are available here.



THE SEASON CONTINUES:

The Garbologists from playwright Lindsay Joelle is a heartwarming,surprising, and outside-the-box comedy. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero and running Feb 8–Feb 25,2024 it pairs Danny: a gruff male, blue-collar NYC sanitation worker hiding a heart of gold, and Marlowe: a determined female, Ivy-League-educated “newbie” who is assigned to his route. When this unlikely pair is thrown together to pick up what the world has discarded, they unexpectedly find common ground in uncommon times.

In Sanctuary City, Pulitzer Prize-winner Martyna Majok brings audiences a compelling story of two teenagers, young DREAMers who are fighting to establish a place for themselves in America, the only country they know as home. Co-Directed by theatermaker Jacob G. Padrón and filmmaker Pedro Bermúdez, this OBIE Award-winning play, running March 29–April 21, 2024, illuminates how much immigrants are willing to risk when they have everything to lose. Sanctuary City is presented in partnership with Long Wharf Theatre.

Running May 31–June 23, 2024, and closing out TheaterWorks Hartford's 2023–2024 season is Sandra, a bold theatrical thriller by playwright David Cale. It centers on one woman, Sandra, who seeks to get to the bottom of the mysterious disappearance of her closest friend, a young pianist and composer, who went on a trip to Mexico and never returned. Her search for clues leads her into both a highly charged love affair, and increasingly dangerous territory. Featuring an original piano score, this engaging journey takes audiences on an immersive experience that ultimately asks how far would you go for love? Sandra is directed by Jared Mezzocchi, celebrated by audiences during the pandemic for his work on The New York Times Critics Pick and Obie Award winning production of Russian Troll Farm, and features creative content and video technology Camilla Tassi.

Additionally, TheaterWorks Hartford's twisted holiday tradition, Christmas On The Rocks, returns November 29–December 23 for its 11th annual presentation. This “shiny, new, and dangerously irreverent holiday production” (New YorkTimes) features your favorite kids from Christmas stories—all grown up, shaken, stirred, and served with a twist.

Reflecting upon the 2023-2024 season, Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero commented, “This season, we're bringing four powerful stories to TheaterWorks Hartford, using innovative tools and immersive design. We're excited to explore the boundaries of traditional theater-making and to introduce our audience to these new experiences. It's exactly what you'd expect from TWH plus so much more.”

Performances take place at TheaterWorks Hartford's historic home located downtown at 233 Pearl Street in Hartford, CT. Individual tickets and flexible subscription can be purchased online at twhartford.org or by calling 860.527.7838.