International Festival Of Arts And Ideas Announces Summer 2024 Lineup

Featuring programs and performances from Grammy-winning musicians, authors, lecturers, and theater companies.
The 29th annual International Festival of Arts & Ideas, recently featured in the New York Times, has announced its summer line-up to take festival-goers on an unforgettable journey from June 14 to 29.
“We are excited to offer more than 150 events this year - 85 percent of which are free to the public - which include a curated series of plays, films, exhibitions, food events, tours, talks and world-class musicians,” said Shelley Quiala, Executive Director of IFAI.
Some of those musicians include Grammy Award-winning and nominated artists including:
In our speaker series, Amy Tan, National Humanities Medal winner and author of “The Joy Luck Club,” which was adapted into a 1993 film, will discuss her new book, “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” with Emmy-nominated and veteran news anchor Ann Nyberg Tuesday, June 18 at Yale University's Peabody Museum.
“This year, we are going to thrill our audiences with dazzling performances for all ages to enjoy,” said IFAI Board Chair Rev. Kevin G. Ewing. “It's exciting to bring world-recognized talent to Connecticut for everyone across the northeast to experience.
The summer lineup opens with a Juneteenth Celebration and closes with the New Haven Caribbean Festival.
“We are so proud of the diversity of our community and the different cultures that are reflected in this year's programming,” Quiala said.
Visit www.artidea.org for a full list of programs and to purchase tickets.
The International Festival of Arts & Ideas is a year-round non-profit organization that culminates with an annual celebration of performing arts, lectures, and conversations each summer in New Haven, Connecticut. The Festival convenes leading artists, thought leaders, and innovators from around the world for dynamic public programs to engage, entertain, and inspire a diversity of communities. More than 85% of Festival programs are free to the public, including events that feature some of the most influential jazz, classical, dance, and theater artists of our time. Keep updated about our future events at artidea.org.
