LIZZIE, SANCTUARY CITY & More Set for TheaterWorks Hartford 2023/24 Season

TheaterWorks Hartford has announced details for its upcoming 2023–2024 season. The theater’s 38th season opens with the mesmerizing LIZZIE, by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Stevens Hewitt. This rock concert re-telling explores the heated days leading up to the famous Lizzie Borden murders and her controversial acquittal of all charges. In the spirit of the recent Broadway hit SIX, this contemporary musical is a raucous re-interpretation of a favorite American myth. Directed by Lainie Sakakura with music direction by Erika R. Gamez, LIZZIE runs September 29 through October 22, 2023.

THE GARBOLOGIST from playwright Lindsay Joel, directed by Rob Ruggiero will run February 2 through February 25, 2024.This outside-the-box comedy pairs Danny: a gruff white, male, blue-collar NYC sanitation worker hiding a heart of gold, and Marlowe: a determined Black, female, Ivy-League-educated “newbie” who is assigned to his route. When this unlikely pair is thrown together to pick up what the world has discarded, they unexpectedly find common ground in uncommon times.



Ruggiero also announced the theater’s first partnership with Long Wharf Theatre. Co-directed by theater-maker Jacob Padrón (LWT Artistic Director) and film-maker Pedro Bermúdez (The Sound Inside), SANCTUARY CITY by Pulitzer Prize-winner Martyna Majok will run March 29 through April 22. SANCTUARY CITY is a compelling story of two teenagers, young DREAMers fighting to establish a place for themselves in America – the only country they know as home. Poignant and timely, this OBIE-Award winning play illuminates the triumphs and challenges these lifelong friends face, and how much they are willing to risk when they have everything to lose.



The season will close with the boldly theatrical thriller SANDRA by David Cale with music by Matthew Dean Marsh. SANDRA running May 31 through June 23, 2024 will be directed by Jared Mezzocchi (Russian Troll Farm and Someone Else’s House) with creative content and video technology by Camilla Tassi. Sandra seeks to get to the bottom of the mysterious disappearance of her closest friend, a young pianist and composer, who leaves for a trip to Mexico and never returns. Her search leads her into both a highly charged love affair, and increasingly dangerous territory. Featuring an original piano score, this engaging journey takes you on an immersive experience that ultimately asks how far would you go for love?



Additionally, TheaterWorks Hartford’s twisted holiday tradition, CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS, returns November 29 – December 23 for it’s 11th year. This irreverent holiday production features your favorite kids from Christmas stories — all grown up, shaken, stirred, and served with a twist.



Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero commented, “Our 38th season is going to be exciting and adventurous. We’re not just telling four great stories - we’re looking at how we’re telling stories. We’re re-examining what contemporary audiences are looking for in a live theater experience. While the play and performance remain the center of our work, we’re bringing together an impressive team of innovative artists who are excited to explore new and unique relationships between our stories and our community. It’s going to be a season unlike any other and we’re beyond excited to share this adventure with our audiences!”



Performances take place at TheaterWorks Hartford’s historic home located at 233 Pearl Street in downtown Hartford. Subscriptions start at $190 for 4 plays and can be purchased online at twhartford.org or by calling 860.527.7838. New this season: all subscriptions come with 1 Buddy Pass + 1 Free Drink good for 1 show per season.



Priority Booking for subscribers runs July 12 - August 1. Single tickets go on sale August 2, 2023.Please visit twhartford.org for more information.

_____________________________



TheaterWorks Hartford’s 2023 – 2024 Season

LIZZIE

A Rock Musical by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Stevens Hewitt

Directed by Lainie Sakakura

Music Direction by Erika R. Gamez

September 29 – October 22, 2023

RAGE! SEX! BETRAYAL!

Bloody murder! Lizzie Borden took an axe… Using a searing rock score, and based on historical record, this THRILLING ALL-FEMALE MUSICAL explores the heated days leading up to the famous murders and Lizzie’s controversial acquittal of all charges. In the spirit of the recent Broadway hit SIX, this contemporary musical is A ROCK CONCERT RE-TELLING of this mind-bending American myth.



THE GARBOLOGIST

By Lindsay Joelle

Directed by Rob Ruggiero

February 2 – February 25, 2024

FUNNY. SURPRISING. HEARTWARMING.

This outside-the-box comedy pairs Danny: a gruff white, male, blue-collar NYC sanitation worker hiding a heart of gold, and Marlowe: a determined Black, female, Ivy-League-educated “newbie” who is assigned to his route. When this unlikely pair is thrown together to pick up what the world has discarded, they unexpectedly find common ground in uncommon times.



SANCTUARY CITY

By Martyna Majok

Co-Directed by theater-maker Jacob Padron

and film-maker Pedro Bermudez

March 29 – April 21, 2024

BREATHTAKING. IMMERSIVE. POWERFUL.

Pulitzer Prize-winner Martyna Majok brings us this compelling story of two teenagers, young DREAMers who are fighting to establish a place for themselves in America, the only country they know as home. Poignant and timely, this OBIE-Award winning play illuminates the triumphs and challenges these lifelong friends face, and how much they are willing to risk when they have everything to lose.



SANDRA

By David Cale

Music by Matthew Dean Marsh

Directed by Jared Mezzocchi

Creative Content and Video Technology by Camilla Tassi

May 31 – June 23, 20204

THRILLING. EMOTIONAL. INNOVATIVE.

In this boldly theatrical thriller, Sandra seeks to get to the bottom of the mysterious disappearance of her closest friend, a young pianist and composer, who went on a trip to Mexico and never returned. Her search for clues leads her into both a highly charged love affair, and increasingly dangerous territory. Featuring an original piano score, this engaging journey takes you on an immersive experience that ultimately asks how far would you go for love?



About TheaterWorks Hartford

Celebrating its 38th season, TheaterWorks Hartford (TWH) produces high quality, contemporary theater that is relevant to our audiences, engages a diverse community, and provides insight into the human experience. TWH is committed to the power of storytelling in creating community. Founded in 1985, TWH has produced over 170 plays and presents approximately 225 performances per season. TWH also owns and manages the historic property at 233 Pearl Street, known as City Arts on Pearl. City Arts provides an affordable home and services to a diverse family of non-profit arts organizations. For updates on TheaterWorks Hartford, visit here and follow on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.