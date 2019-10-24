Kick Off The Holiday Season With Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox At The Ridgefield Playhouse

Kick off the holiday season at The Ridgefield Playhouse! Back after a sold-out show last summer, famed time-twisting musical collective, Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse for A Very Postmodern Christmas on Saturday, November 23 at 8pm!

Known for reworking popular modern music into different vintage genres, especially early 20th century forms such as swing and jazz, PMJ has amassed over one billion YouTube views and played hundreds of shows to sold-out houses on six continents. They will be performing retro arrangements of "Last Christmas," "Blue Christmas," "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" and more Christmas carols, along with their signature interpretations of pop hits.

Join us in the lobby at 7pm for a free wine tasting & art exhibit by a local artist! This event is part of the Moffly Media Evening of Art, Wine & Jazz Series sponsored by Atria Senior Living; Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity and the Holiday Series, with support from Westy Self Storage.

Ever since he was in middle school, Scott Bradlee has known he is something of an old soul. While his friends were listening to '90s pop hits, he was listening to Motown and Jazz and trying to figure out their inner workings on the piano. Back in 2010 when Bradlee was living in a basement apartment in Astoria, Queens trying to make his name in the NYC music scene, he tried his hand at "classing up" some pop music. He assembled some college classmates to record a cover of Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi" which garnered a few thousand views on YouTube; enough to encourage him to keep at it. Between 2011 and 2013 he worked on an album's worth of Nickelback covers Motown style and the results went viral. He christened the growing project Postmodern Jukebox, he posted a jazzy remake of "Thrift Shop" starring Robyn Adele Anderson and literally became an overnight success with the video racking up more than 100,000 views and being shared on sites like Huffington Post and Buzzfeed. PMJ was born! To date, PMJs most popular video is a cover of angst-ridden loser anthem "Creep" by Radiohead, tacking up 30 million views and counting.

PMJ may have started as an internet project, but they have since logged thousands of hours on the road, crisscrossing the globe, even headlining Radio City Music Hall. The vocalists sing every note live, without any tuning help. The musicians make every sound you hear on stage and in his living room with the instruments you see them playing. That doesn't matter to everyone, but it matters to PMJ and their fans. PMJ does it the old-fashioned way and loves every second of it. Thanks to millions of fans around the world, Postmodern Jukebox has become a rotating collective of musical outcasts that have somehow found a home and there are still many incredible, undiscovered talents out there that Scott Bradlee is really excited to share with PMJ audiences. It's Scott Bradlee's mission and promise to share the best natural performers from around the world, and give them a platform they deserve in this wonderful, musical universe he calls Postmodern Jukebox.

This very postmodern Christmas show promises to be a vintage delight and is the inaugural tour of what will likely become a staple in the PMJ repertoire. Don't miss it!

For tickets ($85 - $210) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You