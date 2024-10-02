Kevin Clay, Mariah Lyttle, and Ashley LaLonde to Lead Connecticut Stage Company's HAIR IN CONCERT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Connecticut Stage Company will kick off its second season with Hair in Concert, led by Kevin Clay (The Book of Mormon) as Claude, Mariah Lyttle (The Wiz, Bad Cinderella) as Dionne, Ashley LaLonde (Hamilton Nat'l Tour) as Sheila, and Jay Roberts Miller (A Bronx Tale & Tina Nat'l Tours) as Berger. Performances are November 23 & 24, 2024 in New Canaan, CT.

The company will also include Zion Aislee Middleton (Ain't Too Proud Nat'l Tour), Sarah Kelly (CSC's Little Women) as Jeanie, Madeline Wong Perez as Crissy, Diego Echeverria De Cordova as Woof, and Christopher Nicolosi as Margaret Mead. The Hair Tribe will include Berlin Lee Charles, Hannah Ellowitz, Janaysia Gethers, Margot Grom, Kaimana Neil, and Leron Wellington.

Directed by Kate Simone, music direction by Ari Goldbloom-Helzner, choreography by Cassie Austin, and executive produced by Lorah Haskins, Hair will be produced in partnership with New Canaan Library.

With a book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado, and music By Galt MacDermot, the groundbreaking American tribal love-rock musical Hair celebrates the 1960s counterculture in all its long-haired, bell-bottomed, and psychedelic glory.

Last season Connecticut Stage Company opened with a sold-out one night only concert of Into the Woods featuring Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara as the voice of the Giant, followed by a sold out run of Little Women in Concert led by Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin as Marmee.

Tickets for Hair are available now at www.ConnecticutStageCompany.org. Space is limited.

Follow at @ctstageco

Comments