Kathryn Allison to Present HALF AND HALF at Legacy Theatre

Legacy Theatre presents Broadway's Kathryn Allison in her cabaret performance, Half and Half.

The performance will take place on August 14 at 2:00pm.

Join Legacy Theatre for an afternoon where Ms. Allison explores and celebrates the two musical institutions that made her the artist who she is today. Join her as she weaves and intersects these worlds, featuring classics like "Summertime," "Midnight Train to Georgia," and more!

Kathryn Allison is a dynamic and sultry singer whose broad vocal range continues to surprise and entertain audiences throughout the US. In 2014 she was the winner of NYMF's Next Broadway Sensation and three months later made her Broadway debut in Aladdin. Since then Ms. Allison has graced the stage in two more Broadway musicals, Wicked and the Patti LuPone-lead revival of Company. She released her debut album "Something Real" in 2019 to audience acclaim; produced by Grammy Winner Dominic Fallacaro. Her voice has also appeared on Showtime's Our Cartoon President and John Cameron Mitchell's Anthem: Homunculus. Ms. Allison has premiered her solo shows to sold out venues at Paper Mill Playhouse, 54 Below, Rockwood Music Hall and Joe's Pub. She believes that her role as an artist and a citizen in society are linked and she carries that through her creative practice wherever she goes. To keep up with her latest dates follow her @Kathryndallison on Instagram and her website www.Kathryn-Allison.com.

Tickets to see Kathryn Allison in Half and Half at Legacy Theatre are on sale now at Legacy Theatre's website, or through the Box Office at (203) 315-1901. Tickets are $35-$75, with discounts available through the Box Office for students, seniors, and groups. The Legacy Theatre is located in the scenic village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT at 128 Thimble Islands Road.