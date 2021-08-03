Kathleen Turner, Patricia Hearst & Mink Stole to Join 4th Annual Camp John Waters

Director John Waters (Pink Flamingos, Hairspray, A Dirty Shame) will return to Club Getaway in Kent, Connecticut this fall to host his 4th Annual Camp John Waters. This once in a lifetime sleepaway-camp experience for his super fans takes place from September 10th - 13th. The 300-acre adult summer camp in the Berkshire Mountains will be transformed into a cinephile's dreamland for this exclusive weekend unlike any other.

Camp John Waters also promises to be dirtier, filthier, raunchier and more star-studded than ever before with Kathleen Turner, Patricia Hearst and Mink Stole as special camp counselors. Guests will be invited to participate alongside other trashy campers in fun activities like a John Waters Costume Contest judged by John Waters, dance parties, a John Waters Movie Marathon, Hairspray Karaoke, Bloody Mary Bingo, Campfire & S'mores, Scotch & Cigars & more.

Paint & Sip, Swimming, Trapeze, Zip Lining, Hiking, Biking, Rock Climbing, Skywalking at the Aerial Park, Archery, Waterskiing, Tennis, Giant Swings, Paddle Boarding, Bungee Trampolining, will also be on the camp menu of activities to choose from.

Sales are open to the general public via www.campjohnwaters.com. Rates begin at $514 for campers looking to camp in the great outdoors for the weekend. Traditional cabin accommodations begin at $576 per person (based on quad capacity), which also includes 8 meals, activities and entertainment. Bus service from New York City is available for an additional fee. Once guests arrive they can leave their wallet behind while you let your inner freak out.

About John Waters:

The cult classic Baltimore-born filmmaker began his Hollywood success with the now Broadway classic, Hairspray in 1988. Claiming his playful nicknames "Pope of Trash" and "Prince of Puke," he maintains his image through his filmmaking and his personal presentation. Regarded as a shocking entertainer, John Waters carefully chooses his material and exploits it through a dirty lens.

About Club Getaway:

Club Getaway, located in picturesque Kent, CT serves as a children's camp during the week and a camp for adults on the weekends. It has been the premier destination for sports, fun and entertainment in the Northeast for men and women of all ages for the last 40 years. The 300-acre camp offers activities ranging from ziplining and trapeze, to stand up paddleboarding. Club Getaway's season begins in May and caps off with a fall finale in October. For more information, visit http://www.clubgetaway.com