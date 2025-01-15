John Violinist: Announces One-Night-Only Concert at The Bushnell

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Bushnell will present acclaimed violinist John Violinist brings your favorite R&B and Pop hits to life with his Signature Sound. Accompanied by his dynamic band, John will take you on a musical journey like no other—a night of music, laughter, and dance.

Set against a backdrop of roses and candlelight, this intimate performance promises to captivate your heart and soul. Whether you're a fan of smooth R&B melodies or upbeat Pop anthems, John's unique violin interpretations will leave you enchanted.

Taking place in the intimate Maxwell M. and Ruth R. Belding Theater on Saturday, February 8 at 7:30PM. Tickets for this magical evening are on sale now and are available online at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office at 166 Capitol Avenue (Mon-Fri from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

John Violinist is more than just a performer—he's a storyteller who speaks through his violin.

Raised in Connecticut, John has over 20 years of experience having started playing the violin at five years old. He further developed his talents while a student at UHart and CCSU and has been inspiring others ever since. His expertise spans across Contemporary, Hip Hop, Pop, R&B, and Soul genres, making him a versatile and dynamic artist.

John's passion for music has been his guiding force, shaping his journey from a young prodigy to an internationally recognized artist.

Spending many years gracing stages around the world, John has honed his craft to create performances that resonate deeply with his audiences. From intimate gatherings to grand concert halls, his journey has taken him through a diverse array of musical experiences, each one enriching his ability to connect through music.

About John Violinist

John is an international violinist and performer who has fused the sound of classical music with the sound of today's popular music. He first started playing the violin at age 5. John has showcased his talent in front of various celebrities (Tom Werner, Anthony Anderson, Queen Latifah, and Valerie Simpson) to name a few. John had a segment on Talk of the Table with Gayle King. Previously he performed at the National NAACP gala in Boston. John also performed during the Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony at the Connecticut state capital as well as the Juneteenth Freedom Foundation Festival in D.C. In December 2021, John performed at Boston's Living Legends Gala. He was also selected by Cooke's estate to pay tribute to the late great Sam Cooke. In 2020, he was selected for TikTok's First 100 Black Creatives Program. He is now a partner of TikTok and has gained over 50 million views on his social media platforms. John has aired on VH1, BET and MTV. He is currently partnered with Paramount and JBL pro. He was selected to perform at the Soul Luncheon-BET Soul Train Music Awards 50th Anniversary. His performances leave the crowd on the edge of their seats and hands in the air. He loves to interact with the crowd and leaves it all on the stage! His highly anticipated album RISE is out on all platforms!

Comments