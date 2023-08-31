John Oliver Comes to the Bushnell in September

John Oliver Comes to the Bushnell in September

 The Bushnell will welcome the Award-winning writer, comedian, and host of the HBO show "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," satirist John Oliver to Hartford for one night only September 16.

Described by ﻿Time Magazine as a "comedic agent of change," John returns to his first love of stand-up, performing to sold-out venues around the world! Don't miss this iconic comedian as he takes The Bushnell stage this fall. Tickets are on sale now at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office at 161 Capital Avenue (Mon-Fri from 10am to 5pm).

John Oliver is an Emmy and Writer’s Guild Award-winning writer and comedian. He is the host and producer of the HBO show, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, which has been the recipient of multiple prestigious awards, including 23 Primetime Emmys, 5 Writer’s Guild Awards, 2 Critics’ Choice Television Awards, 4 Television Critics Association Awards, and 2 Peabodys.

From 2006-2013, John was a correspondent on The Daily Show and won three Primetime Emmys for his writing on the show. Oliver was the program's guest host for a two-month period in 2013. Until 2015, he also co-hosted the hugely popular weekly satirical podcast, The Bugle, with Andy Zaltzman.

Oliver has his comedic roots in stand-up and continues to perform to sold-out venues across the globe. He hosted four seasons of his own stand-up series for Comedy Central, John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (2010-2013). Prior to this, he starred in the stand- up special John Oliver: Terrifying Times (2008).

As an actor, Oliver voiced the character Zazu in Disney's The Lion King (2019) and had a recurring role in the NBC sitcom, Community (2009-2014). Other notable film and television credits include Big Mouth, Paramount’s Wonder Park, The Detour, Bob's Burgers, Danger Mouse, The Smurfs, The Smurfs 2, and Rick & Morty. 




