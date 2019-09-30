Jim Breuer Brings 'Live And Let Laugh' to the Warner

The Warner Theatre will welcome comedian JIM BREUER to the Main Stage on October 12 at 8 pm.

The freewheeling, New York bred comic storyteller - who made the list of Comedy Central's "100 Greatest Standups of All Time" - is hotter than ever, a global touring sensation and regular presence on radio and television whose rabid audience, he's thrilled to note, is filled with "lifetimers." Once folks see him live, they're hooked. Breuer estimates that 78% of his fans have seen him "five, six, seven" times. It's becoming a family thing, with parents even bringing young teens to see the family man and father of three daughters, all providing genius "dad" material for his sets. Having evolved both personally and professionally since the beginning, Breuer's pleased to say he's been F-word free for ten years and counting.

Breuer came to national attention during his seasons on Saturday Night Live (1995-98), a rebuilding era whose cast featured Will Ferrell, David Spade and Norm McDonald. Some even still associate him with "Half Baked," a stoner comedy flick from around that time that starred Dave Chappelle and featured cameos by Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg and Tommy Chong. The fans who got into Breuer in the new millennium were drawn into his whirlwind journey through his Comedy Central specials such as "Hardcore" (2002) and "Let's Clear The Air" (2009), one of the highest rated comedy specials in the network's history - popularly known as his "coming out party" as a dad, cleaning up his act and focusing on the fun and foibles of family life. His next special "And Laughter For All" (2013), became the highest rated original comedy special on EPIX to date, earning it's spot as a family favorite for its relatable and multi-generational humor. His latest special "Comic Frenzy" (2015) is currently available on Amazon Prime.

Many of Breuer's newer fans know him from the multitude of hilarious hours he's spent as a guest on Sirius XM's "The Howard Stern Show." Breuer was also the host of "Fridays with Jim Breuer" Sirius XM, originally known as "Breuer Unleashed." He currently hosts a podcast called "The Jim Breuer Podcast," which is available on iTunes and JimBreuer.com.

Over the years, Breuer has been something of a multi-media sensation currently appearing alongside Kevin James on "Kevin Can Wait" on CBS as well as popular films "Zookeeper," "Dick," "Titan A.E." and "Beer League"; hosting MTV's popular "Beach House" and VH1's "Web Junk 20"; and being featured on "Comedy Jam," "This Is Not Happening," "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart," "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson," "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," and "The Marriage Ref."

The crazy state of the world today makes Breuer's upcoming tour all the more essential, as we seek perspective and comic relief from the day to day insanity that drives our 24.7 news cycle and social media. Breuer's set will be decidedly non-political, but he will have much to impart about the foolishness of ruining our lives over media-generated frenzies that we have no control over.

To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You