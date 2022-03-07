Jazz Legend Monty Alexander Comes to The Shubert New Haven

Jamaican-born jazz pianist, Monty Alexander brings his singular swinging style to the Shubert Theatre for a globe-spanning evening of melodic virtuosity informed by his individualized synthesis of jazz and Jamaican musical styles. Arguably the most successful and renowned Jamaican jazz musician of all time, Alexander's musical nods are a distinctive balance of straight-ahead jazz stylings and bright piano work that shine brightest when he's playing something with a ska or reggae rhythm.

Influenced by Duke Ellington, Oscar Peterson, and other jazz piano giants, Alexander is an autodidactic luminary whose unrelenting investigation of a distinctive, cross-pollinated sound has spawned a prolific recording and live performance career powered by his roots and influences. The sprawling program is an incomparable experience driven by Alexander's energetic playing and insightful, narrative interludes-creating a can't-miss chronicle of the living legend. For Anthony McDonald, a second-generation Jamaican and the Shubert's new Executive Director, Alexander's upcoming performance signals an exciting turn and return for the landmark theatre. "The Shubert is celebrated for presenting first-rate theater, but its history tells a more wide-ranging story where ballet, classical, and jazz legends jumped at the opportunity to perform here," he shares. Adding that, "Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald once graced Shubert's stage, and Monty joining us is both a celebration of his greatness and an opportunity to revive that history-making."

Alexander, Jamaica's Commander of Distinction and Hon. Doctor of Letters, will present a musical storytelling and autobiographical history from his early days in Jamaica (1950s), to his intersection with Frank Sinatra (1962), to collaborations with jazz masters Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, Dizzy Gillespie, Sonny Rollins, and other entertainment legends such as Quincy Jones, Tony Bennett, Clint Eastwood, and Natalie Cole. Notably, Alexander will share a special memory of the time he was called upon to play George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" with a full symphony orchestra.

Joining the musical journey is an ensemble composed of acclaimed musicians who've accompanied Alexander on tours around the world: Jason Brown (drums), Luke Sellick (acoustic. bass), Joshua Thomas (guitar and electric bass), and Karl Wright (percussion), with special appearances by poet Miss Matty Lou and Grammy Award-winning tenor saxophonist Wayne Escoffery.

Tickets for this one night only performance at Shubert Theatre are on sale now and can be purchased online at shubert.com, by phone at 203-562-5666, and at the Shubert's box office located at 247 College Street in downtown New Haven. Call or visit the box office Monday through Friday noon-6:00pm.

Face masks and proof of vaccination (or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time) are required for all patrons, artists, staff, and volunteers.