Pizzarelli has expanded that repertoire by including the music of Paul McCartney, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Tom Waits, Antônio Carlos Jobim and the Beatles.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

Jazz Guitarist and Singer John Pizzarelli Performs Immortal Songs from the Stage and Screen at the Ridgefield Playhouse, September 8 World-renowned guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli has been hailed by the Boston Globe for “reinvigorating the Great American Songbook and re-popularizing jazz.” Established as one of the prime contemporary interpreters of the Great American Songbook, Pizzarelli has expanded that repertoire by including the music of Paul McCartney, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Tom Waits, Antônio Carlos Jobim and the Beatles.

Pizzarelli has dedicated many of his albums to the great songwriters and performers who have helped to establish the Great American Songbook and the pop music canon: Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Paul McCartney, Richard Rodgers, and Duke Ellington, to name a few. With his new album, Pizzarelli and his remarkable new trio cast a wider net to explore other sources for the most immortal songs of the past century: the Broadway stage and the silver screen.

Enjoy John Pizzarelli Trio - Stage and Screen at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8pm as part of the Moffly Media Evening of Art, Wine & Jazz Series. Join us in the lobby beginning at 7pm for a complimentary wine tasting of Vionta Albarino and Orube Rioja with Ferrer Miranda Family Wines and art exhibit by a local artist!

Pizzarelli is joined for the occasion by his new trio featuring bassist Mike Karn and pianist Isaiah J. Thompson, two tremendous talents with whom Pizzarelli quickly discovered a scintillating chemistry, even with a two-year disruption to their touring schedule. While Karn has been working with Pizzarelli for the last seven years, Thompson joined the trio only three years ago, in late December 2019. A few months later his tenure was interrupted by the pandemic, only for the band to pick up again in August 2021. His newest album, Stage & Screen was recorded a few short months later, but the band sounds like it's logged years on the road.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($40 – $55) go online at Click Here or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795.




