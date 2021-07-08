Jay Rowe Will Perform as Part of MAC In The Park This Month

The Milford Arts Council has announced the second show in the MAC in the Park series. World renowned pianist and lifelong Milford resident, Jay Rowe returns to the MAC for his In The Park concert on July 17th.

Meg Carriero, Marketing Specialist for the MAC explains, "As we have had to reschedule many shows due to the pandemic we are thrilled to have the stage at Eisenhower Park so we can bring live music back to Milford this summer. Jay Rowe is a hometown favorite and we're so excited to have him as part of this series. The park will be a perfect setting for his smooth jazz sound."

Bob Nunno of West Shore Middle School's Music Department talks about Jay Rowe's important contribution to music education for students in Milford with Rowe's yearly fundraising concerts, "Jay's "Smooth Jazz for Scholars" has not only support students in the Milford Public Schools monetarily and raised an awareness of the arts, it has inspired students to excel on their chosen craft while learning a very important life lesson of giving back to our community."

Jay Rowe discussed, "It has always been a pleasure for me to play at the MAC and some of my best and most memorable shows have been in that room. I am very happy to be performing at the new outdoor stage at Eisenhower Park. This is an exciting new outdoor venue for the city."

Hosted by the Milford Arts Council and proudly sponsored by Trinity Point Wealth, Metro Star Apartments, and United Illuminating Co, the in the park series was another idea born from the pandemic and we thank the City of Milford for helping make the dream a reality. However, with the new stage, and the reception received from the 2021 kick off in June MAC in the Park may be here to stay.

Paige Miglio, Executive Director for The Milford ARts Council says, "We are so excited to have Jay grace our new outdoor space, the talent and passion he brings to his kind of smooth jazz is electric! We hope you will all join us in celebrating new music from his most recent album, as well as the many years of Smooth Jazz for Scholars concerts he has hosted, raising tens of thousands of dollars for Milford students."

Seating circles for 4 are on sale now. For more information or to purchase a seating circle please visit milfordarts.org.