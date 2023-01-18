Jane Austen's PRIDE & PREJUDICE Announced At Cheney Hall

Experience Christopher Baker's acclaimed stage adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved masterpiece.

In a world of opulent estates and lavish private balls, where women's entire futures hinge on marriage, Elizabeth Bennet stands apart.

With a vibrant wit and a headstrong sense of pride, Elizabeth places her own needs first and refuses to marry for mere convenience. But she meets her match in the unlikely figure of Mr. Darcy. Beginning as a testy battle of words and ideas, their relationship blossoms into a remarkable romance between two passionate intellects who play by their own rules.

June 2nd - June 18th

Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 2:00 PM

For tickets visit www.cheneyhall.org or call 860-647-9824.