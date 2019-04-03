James Mapes Life Coach, Clinical Hypnotist & Performer Next 2nd Act Series Presenter April 23

James Mapes, Life Coach, performer and clinical hypnotist is the presenter for the upcoming 2ND ACT program at the Palace Theater, April 23 at 6:00pm.

In addition to Mapes's presentation that evening, attendees will enjoy a light dinner with coffee and dessert and a Q & A session with him in the venue's Poli Club. The monthly series is supported by a grant from the CT Community Foundation and sponsor PEAK Physical Therapy of Waterbury. Tickets are $25, $20 for AARP or OLLI members, and include the meal. As Mapes is a well known speaker and performer this is expected to be a sold-out event. Tickets may be purchased by calling 203.346.2000, on-line at www.palacetheaterct.org or by visiting the Box office at 100 East Main ST.

Aging, physical challenges and fear do not have to limit you in our own second act of life. Mapes will inspire you with stories, interactive exercises, fun and solid take-aways as to how to apply your imagination to enhance your life, mentally, spiritually, emotionally and socially.

James Mapes, has been a leader in creativity and wellness for over 30 years and, is a recognized authority in human behavior and the psychology of the imagination. He is the best-selling author of QUANTUM LEAP THINKING: AN OWNER'S GUIDE TO THE MIND and IMAGINE THAT! IGNITING YOUR BRAIN FOR CREATIVITY AND PEAK PERFORMANCE.

He brings with him a rich background as a researcher, teacher, workshop leader, speaker, clinical hypnotist, executive coach, consultant, award-winning performer and professional television and film actor, appearing in films such as Star Trek and Taxi Driver.

As the creator of THE TRANSFORMATIONAL COACH PROGRAM and QUANTUM LEAP THINKING, James has worked with hundreds of organizations and associations ranging from the Pentagon to public safety, healthcare to hospitality, as well as individuals from all walks of life, including athletes, scientists, students, and musicians. His newest program is PATIENT MIND OVER BODY: PRE/OP POST/OP HEALING THERAPY.

Mapes provides a roadmap for success by challenging people to re-examine their beliefs, recognize and break through self-imposed barriers, see new pathways for choice and focus their imagination to create an exceptional future. James is a master at helping others 'manage their mind'.

2ND ACT is a new monthly series that features life stories presented by ordinary people doing some extraordinary things after mid-life whether by design, providence or misfortune. The series is meant to offer inspiration and aspiration to those seeking an answer to their own what's next? Next season's presenters are being lined up now. Do you have a 2ND ACT story that might inspire others? Presenters for next season are now being selected. If you think you do, please contact Sheree Marcucci at the Palace Theater marcucci@palacetheaterct.org.

The remaining presentations in the 18-19 2ND ACT series are:

Jeff Savage - actor Tuesday May 7, 6:00 - 8:00pm

From Wall Street to Chappaquidick

A former Wall Street law firm attorney discusses his winding path from attorney to actor.

Jeff Savage has been a Wall Street lawyer, corporate counsel, CEO, investment banker and an antiques and art dealer on the way to his current career as a working actor. In his early 50's, he was confronted with some difficult challenges and found himself on a downward slope. A along the way he embraced the wisdom of the adage "to find oneself you must first lose yourself". Now, at the age of 77, he is, happily, working on stage and screen, in TV commercials, movies (including the recent film Chappaquiddick, and in voice overs.

Aingeal McLaughlin Murray - Integrative Health Coach

Tuesday June 25, 6:00 - 8:00pm

Fit & Fabulous into your 50's and Beyond

Aingeal was approaching a notorious time...life after MOM. As a part-time Fitness Trainer and passionate wellness advocate she set to out to turn her passion into a career. Now a Certified Integrative Health Coach, she is sharing her strategies for balancing the F words in our lives. Food, Fitness, Friends, Family, Faith & Fun.





