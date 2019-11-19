JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Returns to Downtown Cabaret Theatre

Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat are heading back to their pre-Broadway home. The Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice penned phenomenon returns to the Downtown Cabaret Theatre's Main Stage for a four-weekend run beginning Friday, December 6th.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is the irresistible family musical about the trials and triumphs of Joseph, Israel's favorite son. With music by Webber and lyrics by Rice, Joseph remains one of the most enduring shows of all time, reimagining the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors. This production holds a special place in the Cabaret's history, as in 1979, Joseph made its Connecticut debut at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre ahead of moving to Broadway.

This production is directed by Andrea Pane and choreographed by Cassie Carroll (both resident Main Stage and Children's Theatre production team members and performers). Thomas Conroy returns to DCT as Musical Director.

Robert Peterpaul stars as the title role of Joseph, our protagonist and Israel's favorite son. Desi Amato leads as the Narrator, with Andrea Pane as the Pharaoh, Steve Kaplan as Jacob, Karen Hanley as Potiphar, and Cassie Carroll as Mrs. Potiphar. The cast of "brothers" boasts: Everton Ricketts as Judah, Steven Belli as Reuben, Carter Trembley as Simeon, Robert Santoli as Levi, Francisco Rodriguez as Naphtali, Berlin Chales as Asher, Eric Nesmith as Dan, Cory Murphy as Zebulon, Michael Young as Gad, and Eric Canfield as Benjamin. Sarah Bell, Faith Fernandes, Moriah Perrett, Finley Viglioti and Karen Hanley play the "Wives" and round out the ensemble, with a Children's Choir featuring: Aliya Wofford, Chloe Levanat, Chloe Payne, Grace-Violette Stern, Kelly Blute, Olivia Stern, Samantha Biondi, and Sarah Maya.

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre continues to present Broadway-style book musicals as well as original works. Having been a staple in the community for almost 40 years, patrons love the "Bring Your Own Picnic" atmosphere and the talent that comes through. Its history includes productions of popular Broadway musicals as well as the American premiere of Blood Brothers in 1988, Kelli O'Hara receiving her Equity card in a production of Phantom, and a production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1979 - before it appeared on Broadway.

Performances of Joseph begin Friday, December 6th and run through December 29th, with shows on Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 5pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 4:30pm. The Downtown Cabaret Theatre currently offers a fully stocked Main Stage and Children's Theatre Season, as well as a concert series and special events. The 2019-2020 season boasts a glittering roster of shows. The Main Stage continues with Decades in Concert: Sounds of the Seventies, The Bodyguard, and Matilda. The Children's Theatre Season continues with Rudolph (currently running), Three Pigs, The Little Mermaid, and Wizard of Oz.

For tickets and more information on the 2019-2020 season, visit www.MyCabaret.org or calling the box office Mon - Fri, 10am - 5pm, (203) 576-1636 Opt. 0. The Downtown Cabaret Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization and is a handicap-accessible theatre.





