JERSEY BOYS Continues to Wow Audiences as Ivoryton Playhouse Announces Extended Run

The production, which has captured the hearts of theatergoers with its unforgettable music and compelling story, will now run for an additional five performances.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE 12 At Goodspeed Musicals Photo 2 Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE 12 At Goodspeed Musicals
IL DIVO to Embark on U.S. Holiday Tour; 'A New Day Holiday Tour' to Kick Off in November Photo 3 IL DIVO to Embark on U.S. Holiday Tour
Pearl Sun To Lead SUNSET BOULEVARD At ACT of Connecticut Photo 4 Pearl Sun To Lead SUNSET BOULEVARD At ACT of Connecticut

JERSEY BOYS Continues to Wow Audiences as Ivoryton Playhouse Announces Extended Run

JERSEY BOYS Continues to Wow Audiences as Ivoryton Playhouse Announces Extended Run

Ivoryton Playhouse has announced the extension of the smash-hit musical "Jersey Boys" due to overwhelming demand from audiences and rave reviews. The production, which has captured the hearts of theatergoers with its unforgettable music and compelling story, will now run for an additional five performances.

"Jersey Boys" is a theatrical sensation that takes audiences on a journey through the rise of the iconic 1960s rock 'n' roll group, The Four Seasons. Featuring chart-topping hits such as "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," the show has been an absolute crowd-pleaser since its opening night.

After several weeks of sold-out performances and positive feedback from patrons, illness in the cast forced the cancellation of a few performances. This extension allows rescheduling for previously sold tickets while also allowing more theater enthusiasts to experience the magic of this critically acclaimed musical.

"We are thrilled by the incredible response to 'Jersey Boys' from our audiences," said Jacqueline Hubbard, Artistic Director of Ivoryton Playhouse. "The energy and enthusiasm from patrons have been truly heartwarming. We hope this extension ensures that as many people as possible can experience the joy of Jersey Boys."

The added performance dates of "Jersey Boys" are:

Thursday, September 14th – 2 pm and 7:30 pm

Friday, September 15th – 8 pm

Saturday, September 16th – 8 pm

Sunday, September 17th – 2 pm

About Ivoryton Playhouse: Ivoryton Playhouse is a renowned small professional theatre located in South Central Connecticut. It has been a beacon of creativity, culture, and intimate theatrical engagement for many years. The theatre is committed to presenting exceptional productions and creating unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Feature: WOMEN OF A CERTAIN STAGE at Westport Country Playhouse Photo
Feature: WOMEN OF A CERTAIN STAGE at Westport Country Playhouse

One Acts, Music, Dorothy Lyman speaking about Hollywood's Glass Ceiling Celebrate the Accomplishments of Women Over 40 on Stage!

2
Staples High School Alumni And Current Staples Players Join Justin Paul, Staples 03, In Co Photo
Staples High School Alumni And Current Staples Players Join Justin Paul, Staples '03, In Concert At Westport Country Playhouse

Staples High School alumni and current members of Staples Players will be part of Westport Country Playhouse's one-night-only benefit concert, “An Evening with Justin Paul & Friends with Kelli O'Hara and James Naughton,” on Saturday, September 9, at 8 p.m.

3
WITCH PERFECT Tour With DRAG RACE Alums to Kick Off at Troupe429 Photo
WITCH PERFECT Tour With DRAG RACE Alums to Kick Off at Troupe429

Witch Perfect: The International Tour starring Drag Race alums Tina Burner, Alexis Michelle, and Scarlett Envy will kick off the 2023 Halloween season with two shows on Thursday, September 28 at 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. at Troupe429 (3 Wall Street, Norwalk, Connecticut). Witch Perfect will fly all throughout the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

4
The Ballard Institute And Museum Of Puppetry Presents JEGHETTOS VARIETY SHOW Photo
The Ballard Institute And Museum Of Puppetry Presents JEGHETTO'S VARIETY SHOW

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present a special performance of Jeghetto's Variety Show by famed North Carolina-based puppeteer Tarish “Jeghetto” Pipkins, on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BEAUTIFUL, The Carole King Musical
Kweskin Theatre (9/22-10/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# And Away We Go
DRESSING ROOM THEATRE (9/08-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Benefits and Facts Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-5/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Million Dollar Quartet
ACT of CT (2/22-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Panto of the Opera
Pantochino (10/13-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play
Westport Country Playhouse (10/24-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Magic of Dubai's Dhow Cruise Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/10-5/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Christmas Cookies
Pantochino (12/01-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lewis Carroll’s ALICE'S ADVENTURES
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (4/26-5/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You