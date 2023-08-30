JERSEY BOYS Continues to Wow Audiences as Ivoryton Playhouse Announces Extended Run

Ivoryton Playhouse has announced the extension of the smash-hit musical "Jersey Boys" due to overwhelming demand from audiences and rave reviews. The production, which has captured the hearts of theatergoers with its unforgettable music and compelling story, will now run for an additional five performances.

"Jersey Boys" is a theatrical sensation that takes audiences on a journey through the rise of the iconic 1960s rock 'n' roll group, The Four Seasons. Featuring chart-topping hits such as "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," the show has been an absolute crowd-pleaser since its opening night.

After several weeks of sold-out performances and positive feedback from patrons, illness in the cast forced the cancellation of a few performances. This extension allows rescheduling for previously sold tickets while also allowing more theater enthusiasts to experience the magic of this critically acclaimed musical.

"We are thrilled by the incredible response to 'Jersey Boys' from our audiences," said Jacqueline Hubbard, Artistic Director of Ivoryton Playhouse. "The energy and enthusiasm from patrons have been truly heartwarming. We hope this extension ensures that as many people as possible can experience the joy of Jersey Boys."

The added performance dates of "Jersey Boys" are:

Thursday, September 14th – 2 pm and 7:30 pm

Friday, September 15th – 8 pm

Saturday, September 16th – 8 pm

Sunday, September 17th – 2 pm

About Ivoryton Playhouse: Ivoryton Playhouse is a renowned small professional theatre located in South Central Connecticut. It has been a beacon of creativity, culture, and intimate theatrical engagement for many years. The theatre is committed to presenting exceptional productions and creating unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages.