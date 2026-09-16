Ivoryton Playhouse to Host Summer Season AfterParty Fundraiser
Broadway veterans Ben Hope and Eric Anthony will perform with THE ROAD SODAS at the Connecticut theatre's signature celebration.
Ivoryton Playhouse will raise a glass to the people who make the magic possible at its annual Summer Season AfterParty, taking place Saturday, September 19 at 5:00 p.m. at the historic Ivoryton Playhouse. The highly anticipated signature event celebrates the extraordinary community of donors, volunteers, artists, and supporters whose generosity and dedication keep professional theatre thriving in Essex and in the Shoreline Region.
More than a fundraiser, the Summer Season AfterParty has become the Playhouse's biggest celebration of the year: an evening of great food, spirited giving, live entertainment, and plenty of reasons to stay on the dance floor.
The evening kicks off at 5:00 p.m. with cocktails, hors d'œuvres, and a chance to support the Playhouse through an exciting collection of silent auction items. Afterward, the event shifts to the live auction, hosted by Duke and Bird of 'Duke Says Sold'. Guests can bid on a variety of unique experiences and getaways, including a week in Kennebunkport, Maine, event tickets to the Audrain Newport Concours d'Elegance, as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes Playhouse opportunities that are not available anywhere else, with all proceeds supporting the Playhouse's annual fund for operational and organizational expenses.
And once the bidding paddles come down, the volume goes up.
Broadway veterans Ben Hope and Eric Anthony lead 'The Road Sodas' as the evening shifts into a full-fledged dance party, bringing their high-energy blend of rock, country, Americana, and crowd favorites to the AfterParty stage.
'All the productions seen on our stage are entirely created here at Ivoryton Playhouse. We do not import touring shows or ready-made presentations; instead, we craft everything ourselves. This includes hiring scenic, lighting, and projection designers, directors, choreographers, actors, orchestra members, and more. Our creations are fully tailored to serve our community. During summer productions, our staff can grow more than fivefold. This massive effort is only feasible thanks to the dedicated supporters working alongside us,' stated Ivoryton Playhouse Executive Producer Ben Hope, who also leads the band at the fundraiser. 'This evening is our opportunity to honor the volunteers who dedicate their time, the donors who support our mission, and everyone who contributes to making the Playhouse a vital part of this community.'
The AfterParty comes at the close of another ambitious, record-breaking season at the historic Playhouse and offers audiences, longtime supporters, and newcomers alike a chance to experience Ivoryton in an entirely different way.
Tickets are limited, and with the event just days away, advance reservations are strongly encouraged.
For tickets, event information, and a preview of auction offerings, visit the Ivoryton Playhouse website at ivorytonplayhouse.org.
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