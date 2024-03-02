Immersive ONCE Comes to Lachat Town Farm in Weston This Month

This March, audiences will be immersed in the passionate melodies and unique love story at the center of the Tony Award winning musical, ONCE with a book by Enda Walsh and songs by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová of The Swell Season, based on the Academy Award Winning 2007 film by John Carney. Opening this upcoming St. Patrick's Day weekend, the team behind the recent productions of “Adventures in Oz” and “Village of the Damned” at Lachat will utilize the farm's natural beauty to create the fields, streets and music halls of Ireland that once inspired the likes of Oscar Wilde, Samuel Beckett and Van Morrison.

ONCE follows Guy, a singer-songwriter on the verge of burying his dreams of making music and Girl, a mother with unfulfilled dreams of her own. The two dreamers develop a complicated friendship over an enchanted evening in Dublin.

Under the direction of Amy MacRae, the cast is led by Frank McGinnis as Guy and Sophie Smith-Brody as Girl and features performances by Suzy Bessett, Michael Bud, Melani Carrie, Shannon Connolly, Marc Fontaine, Shea Gordon, Robert Lomberto, Nick Mason, Keegan Smith, Marion Stenfort, Faith Allen, and Esme Mohabeer-Rodriguez.

ONCE will showcase Lachat Farm's new Offutt Education Center. ONCE runs Friday-Sunday March 15-17 and 22-24 at Lachat Town Farm, 106 Godfrey Road W., Weston, Connecticut, 06883. Due to the nature of the story, ONCE is recommended for mature audiences. Tickets are available at the button below. An Irish pub will open 1 hour before showtime for neighbors and community to enjoy some world renowned Gaelic hospitality and refreshments prior the 7pm showtime.

ONCE is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

The mission of Lachat Town Farm is to offer environmental education, sustainability, performing arts and broader cultural experiences for all ages, community-building opportunities, and to create an important connection with and enjoyment of our land that fosters a happier, healthier and more “grounded” community.