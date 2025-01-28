Illusionist Lyn Dillies to Perform at Legacy Theatre in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday, February 28 at 7pm, Lyn Dillies takes the Legacy Theatre stage in Branford for one night only in Magic of Lyn. Tickets can be purchased through the Box Office (203.315.1901) or Legacy's website. With just over 100 seats, the Legacy Theatre is a state-of-the-art, uniquely intimate theatre in which to witness this amazing illusionist who has sold out venues from NYC to Hollywood!

The most highly acclaimed female illusionist in America, Lyn Dillies delivers a dazzling display of spectacular magic for audiences of all ages. From the grandeur of New York City's Lincoln Center to Hollywood's Magic Castle, rave reviews accompany her unique brand of mystery, comedy, and audience participation. Dillies amazes and astounds with some of the most masterful, mind-blowing illusions in magic today. Tickets are on sale now for this reality-defying performance that is perfect for the whole family. Book today for best availability!

As part of Dillies' ongoing food mission to support local communities, show attendees are invited to bring donations of non-perishable, non-expired food items to the performance to be donated to the Branford Food Pantry. Donations can be dropped off in the lobby of the theatre. To learn more about the Branford Food Pantry and what types of donations are most helpful to their clients, visit branfordfoodpantry.org/.

Learn more about all of Legacy Theatre's 2025 offerings, including the Mainstage Season, Sunday Broadway Concert Series, and more, at LegacyTheatreCT.org or by calling (203) 315-1901. Single tickets are on sale now for all performances that have been announced, with subscription packages available for the Mainstage and Sunday Broadway Concert Series.

The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT, at 128 Thimble Islands Road. The Legacy Theatre is committed to providing live theatre and related programming that is accessible to the widest possible audience. Full accessibility and accommodations details can be found on Legacy's website or by calling the Box Office.

For more information on upcoming productions, classes, community events, and sponsorship and partner opportunities, please email Kiersten@LegacyTheatreCT.org.

