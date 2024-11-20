IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS Announced At Music Theatre of CT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Music Theatre of Connecticut continues its 38th season with Irving Berlin's White Christmas The Musical.

Based on the timeless and beloved film, this heartwarming musical adaptation promises to delight audiences of all ages with its uplifting story and classic songs. The production runs from December 6th through the 22nd with performances on Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm, Sundays at 2pm. White Christmas will also have two Thursday performances on December 12th and 19th at 7pm.

White Christmas follows WWII veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, a successful song-and-dance duo who meet the talented Haynes sisters, Betty and Judy. The men follow the sisters to their holiday show at a Vermont inn, only to discover it's owned by their former commander, General Waverley, who's struggling to keep it afloat. To help, they plan a spectacular show with the sisters and the inn's staff, sparking romance and holiday cheer along the way. Featuring Irving Berlin classics like “Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” and the beloved “White Christmas,” this heartwarming musical is a festive celebration of love and friendship for all ages.

White Christmas stars Josh Powell (Goodspeed- City of Angels) as Bob Wallace, Derek Luscutoff (Nat'l Tour- My Fair Lady) as Phil Davis, Elena Ramos Pascullo (Florida Studio Theatre- Something Rotten) as Betty Haynes, and Elissa DeMaria (Live Arts Maryland- They're Playing Our Song) as Judy Haynes. Alongside them are Broadway veterans Scott Mikita (B'way- Phantom of the Opera) as General Waverly, Kirsti Carnahan (B'way- Kiss of the Spider Woman) as Martha Watson, and Connor Russell (B'way- The Book of Mormon) as Ezekiel Foster. MTC Conservatory student, Ella Cahill, will play the role of Susan Waverly. Rounding out the cast includes Quinten Patrick Busey, Courtney Echols (Int'l Tour- An American in Paris), Hillary Ekwall (Nat'l Tour: Cabaret), Rex Glover, Melissa Goldberg, Rafa Pepén (Nat'l Tour: My Fair Lady), and Sarah Warrick.

White Christmas is directed by Kevin Connors, musically directed by David Wolfson, and choreographed by Mallory Davis, with stage management by Abbey Murray. The creative team includes sound design by Jon Damast, lighting & projection design by RJ Romeo, wig design by Peggi de la Cruz, costume design by Diane Vanderkroef, prop design by Arielle Silbert, and scenic design by April M. Bartlett.

Ticket prices range from $45-$60 plus fees and can be purchased online at www.musictheatreofct.com/white-christmas or over the phone at (203) 454-3883. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave in Norwalk, CT. A special, Opening Night reception will be held on Saturday, December 7th following the 8pm performance.

