Hit Musical THE CHER SHOW Comes To The Bushnell This March

The stunning brand-new production of the Tony Award-winning musical THE CHER SHOW comes to The Bushnell in Hartford for eight performances March 5 - 10, 2024. THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Tickets for THE CHER SHOW are on sale now. Tickets are available online at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office at 166 Capitol Avenue (Mon-Fri from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). The Bushnell's Broadway Series is sponsored by Travelers with support from Webster Bank.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

Tracking the icon's rise to fame and legendary career, three actresses will bring Cher's story to life on stage, marking distinct phases in her life. Ella Perez plays “Babe” - the bright-eyed kid starting out, with Catherine Ariale as “Lady” - the glam pop star; and Morgan Scott as “Star” - the cultural icon.

Joining them will be Mike Bindeman featured in the roles of Gregg Allman and John Southall, with Tyler Pirrung as Bob Mackie/Robert Altman/Frank, and Lucy Werner as Georgia Holt and Lucille Ball. Lorenzo Pugliese stars as Sonny Bono.

Rounding out the cast are Emma Alteri, Michelle Arotsky, Neftali Benitez, Charles Blaha, Gary Paul Bowman, Emma Jade Branson, Kevin Michael Buckley, Samantha Butts, Liz Davis, Mollie Downes, Jordan Gold, Nathan Hoty, Tre Kanaley, Drew Lake, Mason Derreck Lewis, and Grace Napoletano.

The 2023-2024 National Tour of THE CHER SHOW is directed by Casey Hushion, with choreography by Antoinette DiPietropolo, and original Broadway and Tour costume design by Bob Mackie. Scenic design is by Kelly James Tighe, lighting design is by Charlie Morrison, with sound design by Daniel Lundberg, and video design by Jonathan Infante. Music supervision is by Kristin Stowell and casting by Alison Franck. Daniel Sher is the executive producer at Big League Productions (www.bigleague.org).

For more information, visit www.TheCherShowTour.com.

About The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts

For more than 90 years, The Bushnell has been central to life in Greater Hartford serving as its unique gathering place for arts, education, and community activities. As a dynamic 21st Century performing arts center, The Bushnell presents, creates, inspires and shares the best in the performing arts; and in partnership with others, serves as a catalyst to advance education, promote economic development and build a sense of community in Central Connecticut. Today, The Bushnell, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, is the State's largest arts organization and has been deemed a "Connecticut Cultural Treasure." Learn More: bushnell.org