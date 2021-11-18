Herstory Theater to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL, A LIVE RADIO PLAY

Herstory Theater will bring A CHRISTMAS CAROL, A LIVE RADIO PLAY by Joe Landry with music by Kevin Connors to Little Theater of Manchester on Thursday, December 9, at 7:30 pm.

The Charles Dickens holiday classic comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast, complete with vintage commercials for fruitcake (extra-fancy), and the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring.

A handful of actors bring dozens of characters to the stage, as the familiar story unfolds: Three ghosts take Ebenezer Scrooge on a thrilling journey to teach him the true meaning of Christmas.

A charming take on a family favorite that will leave no one saying "Bah Humbug!", and a wonderful addition to your holiday celebrations!

The cast features Bill Arnold (who serves as director as well); Christopher Berrien; Chris Bushey; Joan Brown (serving as Foley Artist); Steve O'Brien; Jomarie Pipolo; and Virginia Wolf.

For Tickets:

One Price for Any Seating Section: $19 for adults / $17 for seniors, students, or military / $12 for children under 12

More information at www.herstorytheater.com