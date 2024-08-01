Hartford Stage Teen Company to Perform URINETOWN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hartford Stage’s 2024 Summer Studio program will culminate in a performance by their Teen Company of Urinetown, The Musical. Performances of Urinetown will be held August 9 and 10 at 7:00 PM at Hartford Stage, 50 Church St., Hartford, CT.

Urinetown is a sidesplitting sendup of greed, love, revolution (and musicals!), in a time when water is worth its weight in gold! In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom! Performed by the Hartford Stage Teen Company, Urinetown is an irreverently humorous satire in which no one is safe from scrutiny.

Urinetown music and Lyrics by Mark Hollmann. Book and Lyrics by Greg Kotis. URINETOWN was produced on Broadway in September of 2001 by the Araca Group and Dodger Theatricals in association with TheaterDreams, Inc., and Lauren Mitchell.

Tickets for Urinetown are only $10 and can be purchased online at HartfordStage.org or by calling the Box Office at (860) 527-5151.

