Hartford Stage Releases Statement in Support of Black Lives Matter

"Hartford Stage stands in solidarity with all of those calling for justice and equity in this time of profound pain and deep anger. We honor the lives and mourn the murders of George Floyd, Tony McDade, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless others. So, too, do we add our voices to those who stood on the steps of the Connecticut Capital and in cities nationwide this weekend proclaiming: Black Lives Matter.

We pledge to engage in further education and action to dismantle the systems of oppression that infect Hartford Stage, our industry and our beloved city of Hartford.

We are committed to dialogue, reflection and transformation to combat racial injustices. May the stories on our stage, the voices of our artists, and the ever deepening work in community with our neighbors, students and audiences contribute to the fight against racism in our region and in our country.

Melia Bensussen

Artistic Director

Cynthia Rider

Managing Director"

