Hartford Dance Collective Presents EMPOWERED THROUGH MOVEMENT Film Series
Empowered Through Movement is a dance film series presented on Monday evenings at 6PM EST during the course of Women's Month (March) on the Hartford Dance Collective's YouTube page. Each vignette, based on a theme of female empowerment, shows virtual audiences an inside look on what makes us feel empowered. During this uncertain and bizarre time in our lives, they have collaborated to bring dance performance to film and show more up close and personal stories through movement.
Empowered Through Movement
Every Monday in March at 6PM
March 1: "She's the G.O.A.T."
Choreographed by Jillian Foley in collaboration with Taylor Zappone and Cassie Laskowski
Performed by Taylor Zappone and Jasmine McPherson
March 8: "Other We Hold"
Choreographed and Performed by Marjorie Gross
Spoken Word by Asha Potter
March 15: "Cheers to the Ladies"
Choreographed and Performed by Jillian Foley, Jane Krantz, Roxanne Lebenzon, and Katie Bittner
March 22: "Stanley"
Choreographed by Rosanna Karabetsos
Performed by Rosanna Karabetsos and Cameron Whitney
March 29: Untitled
Choreographed by Jasmine Stack
Performed by Katie Schenker