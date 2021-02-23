Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hartford Dance Collective Presents EMPOWERED THROUGH MOVEMENT Film Series

The company has collaborated to bring dance performance to film and show more up close and personal stories through movement.

Feb. 23, 2021  

Hartford Dance Collective Presents EMPOWERED THROUGH MOVEMENT Film Series

Empowered Through Movement is a dance film series presented on Monday evenings at 6PM EST during the course of Women's Month (March) on the Hartford Dance Collective's YouTube page. Each vignette, based on a theme of female empowerment, shows virtual audiences an inside look on what makes us feel empowered. During this uncertain and bizarre time in our lives, they have collaborated to bring dance performance to film and show more up close and personal stories through movement.

SUBSCRIBE to their YouTube channel to see it first!

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQHoNkXA5VxNDTgAeHy0BA

Empowered Through Movement

Every Monday in March at 6PM

March 1: "She's the G.O.A.T."

Choreographed by Jillian Foley in collaboration with Taylor Zappone and Cassie Laskowski

Performed by Taylor Zappone and Jasmine McPherson

March 8: "Other We Hold"

Choreographed and Performed by Marjorie Gross

Spoken Word by Asha Potter

March 15: "Cheers to the Ladies"

Choreographed and Performed by Jillian Foley, Jane Krantz, Roxanne Lebenzon, and Katie Bittner

March 22: "Stanley"

Choreographed by Rosanna Karabetsos

Performed by Rosanna Karabetsos and Cameron Whitney

March 29: Untitled

Choreographed by Jasmine Stack

Performed by Katie Schenker


