Goodspeed Tradition A CONNECTICUT CHRISTMAS CAROL To Return In 2019; Production Seeks Actor To Play, Tiny Tim

Goodspeed Musicals' holiday hit A Connecticut Christmas Carol returns for a third year to The Terris Theatre, December 4 - 28, and it could be your chance to join a professional acting company! Goodspeed will be holding auditions for local Non-Equity child actors between ages 7-10 for its upcoming production of A Connecticut Christmas Carol. Auditions will be held on Sunday, July 28 from 12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m. at the Alice Hammerstein Mathias Rehearsal Studio in East Haddam, Conn.

The role of Tiny Tim will be played by a fragile boy age 7-10. Candidates must be a strong actor with a solid unchanged singing voice.

All auditions are by appointment only. Appointments may be made starting immediately. Please call (860) 873-0021, Monday through Friday, 10 am - 5 pm to schedule an appointment.

Interested performers should prepare one 16-bar cut up-tempo song and one 16-bar cut ballad. Bring a resume, photo and sheet music. Music must be legible and in the proper key (no lead sheets please). An accompanist will be provided.

Candidates must be available for rehearsals, November 12 - December 3, and performances, December 4 - December 28. Rehearsals occur in East Haddam, CT. and performances occur in Chester, CT.

Performers of all ethnicities are strongly encouraged to audition.

Some of the most beloved storytellers in Connecticut history come alive for a yuletide gathering you won't forget. Famed actor and local legend William Gillette leaves his castle on the Connecticut River to adapt Dickens' holiday classic. Local heroes Mark Twain, P.T. Barnum and Benedict Arnold make spirited appearances opposite Gillette's Scrooge in a highly theatrical twist on a family favorite. Custom-made for Goodspeed with all-original music, here's a tuneful, heartfelt confection spiced with enough Nutmeg State flavor to sweeten your season.

The tradition continues when A Connecticut Christmas Carol runs December 4 - December 28 at The Terris Theater in Chester, CT. Curtain times are Wednesdays at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm, Thursdays at 7:30 pm (select dates at 2:00 pm), Fridays at 8:00 pm (select dates at 2:00 pm), Saturdays at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm (select dates at 6:30 pm). Visit www.goodspeed.org for detailed performance schedule.

Single tickets for performances of A Connecticut Christmas Carol start at $49 with Special Kids tickets starting at $25. Tickets go on sale to Goodspeed Members on August 5 and will be available to the public beginning August 9. Tickets will be available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open seven days a week, or online at goodspeed.org. For show highlights, exclusive photos, special events and more, visit us at goodspeed.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter @goodspeedmusicl, Instagram and YouTube.

Under the leadership of Executive Director Michael Gennaro, Goodspeed Musicals is dedicated to the preservation, development and advancement of musical theatre and is the first theatre in the nation to receive two Tony Awards (for outstanding achievement). Goodspeed produces three musicals each season at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn., and additional productions at The Terris Theatre in Chester, Conn., which was opened in 1984 for the development of new musicals. Goodspeed also maintains The Scherer Library of Musical Theatre and The Max Showalter Center for Education in Musical Theatre. Goodspeed gratefully acknowledges the support of United Airlines, the official airline of Goodspeed Musicals; the official audio sponsor Sennheiser; and official auto sponsor Hoffman Audi. Goodspeed is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts.





