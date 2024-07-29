Goodspeed Musicals Managing Director David B. Byrd to Depart This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Goodspeed Musicals is embarking on a search for a new managing director to replace David B. Byrd, who will depart depart his role as Goodspeed’s first Managing Director at the end of September. Byrd is returning to the southeastern United States for a new opportunity closer to his family. The new managing director will join current Artistic Director Donna Lynn Hilton to form the executive leadership team at Goodspeed.



Byrd’s tenure alongside Artistic Director Donna Lynn Hilton marked the implementation of a new leadership model for Goodspeed Musicals from an individual executive director to the more typical theatre model of an artistic director/managing director team. Together with Hilton, Byrd helped steer Goodspeed through the coronavirus pandemic, and he helped initiate and implement Goodspeed’s first-ever strategic plan.



According to Goodspeed’s Board President Hila Rosen, “David and Donna Lynn led us out from the depths of the pandemic with innovative and successful strategies, leaving us poised to produce ever more excellent shows and welcome larger and more diverse audiences. David has accomplished a lot in his time with us, and we are very grateful for his leadership and contributions.” Rosen also shared that the Board of Trustees and Artistic Director Donna Lynn Hilton will lead a process for finding the new managing director. “In the interim, Donna Lynn will assume all executive leadership duties,” Rosen said.



"I am grateful for four seasons of meaningful collaborations with Donna Lynn, my producing colleague, a dedicated Board of Trustees, and some of the best theatremakers in the world," Byrd said.



"David has been an exceptional partner as we worked together to bring Goodspeed back from the pandemic. I wish him all the best in his next endeavors," Hilton said. "I look forward to welcoming our next managing director and my next partner as Goodspeed undertakes many exciting projects on our campus and stages."



Byrd shared that in October he will begin a new role as chief operating officer at Arrowmont School of Arts & Crafts in East Tennessee.



Goodspeed Musicals’ 2024 season continues with Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn., and Ask for the Moon at The Terris Theatre in Chester, Conn., now through Aug. 11. Next is the U.S. premiere of the new musical Maggie, which will run from Aug. 23 – Oct. 20 at The Goodspeed. It is followed by the U.S. premiere of No Love Songs, which will run from Sept. 27 – Oct. 20 at The Terris Theatre. A nostalgic holiday treat, A Christmas Story The Musical, will close the 2024 season, running from Nov. 1 – Dec. 29 at The Goodspeed.

