Goodspeed Musicals Announces 2020 Season, Including SOUTH PACIFIC, CANDIDE, and ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

Michael Gennaro, Goodspeed's Executive Director, has announced three thrilling titles on track for next season at The Goodspeed.

South Pacific

The season will begin with the beloved classic Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific with music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Oscar Hammerstein II and Joshua Logan which will run April 17 - June 28.

Anne of Green Gables

Next up will be the new folk-rock musical Anne of Green Gables featuring book and lyrics by Matte O'Brien and music by Matt Vinson which will run from July 10 - September 10.

Candide

Closing the season will be the madcap musical masterwork Candide which features music by Leonard Bernstein, book adapted from Voltaire by Hugh Wheeler, lyrics by Richard Wilbur with additional lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and John Latouche. This Tony Award-winning musical comedy will run from September 18 - November 22, 2020.

Gennaro explained, "2020 promises to be a spectacular year. We will have three directors with artistic roots in Connecticut - all having directed successful shows at Goodspeed. We begin with a time-honored Golden Age musical, then a contemporary retelling of a well-known story and finish with a bold, madcap and seldom-produced classic. Our audiences expect the best from Goodspeed and we plan to give them exactly what they want: exciting, entertaining and uplifting stories along with plenty of song and dance."

Season tickets for all three shows at The Goodspeed start at $99. Advance season ticket packages are now on sale through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open daily from 10am - 5pm.

Single tickets go on public sale beginning February 23, 2020.

Under the leadership of Executive Director Michael Gennaro, Goodspeed Musicals is dedicated to the preservation, development and advancement of musical theatre and is the first theatre in the nation to receive two Tony Awards (for outstanding achievement). Goodspeed produces three musicals each season at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn., and additional productions at The Terris Theatre in Chester, Conn., which was opened in 1984 for the development of new musicals. Goodspeed also maintains The Scherer Library of Musical Theatre and The Max Showalter Center for Education in Musical Theatre. Goodspeed gratefully acknowledges the support of United Airlines, the official airline of Goodspeed Musicals; the official audio sponsor Sennheiser; and official auto sponsor Hoffman Audi. Goodspeed is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts.





