Get A Brief History Of Russia With HERMITAGE – THE POWER OF ART Documentary At The Ridgefield Playhouse, August 19

Nothing can replace seeing the real thing, but Hermitage - The Power of Art comes pretty close. RPAC Gallery Great Art On Screen Film Series continues at The Ridgefield Playhouse with The Hermitage - The Power of Art on Wednesday, August 19 at 7:30pm.

This is a spectacular documentary event that tours through St. Petersburg's State Hermitage Museum, a wonderful complex of buildings with the largest collection of paintings in the world, to retrace two and a half centuries of art. Audiences pass through the magnificent interiors that provided a meeting point for foreign artists, architects and intellectuals creating connections through art and culture. Get an up-close view to some of the Hermitage's finest paintings and sculptures, including works by Titian, Rubens, Monet, Picasso, Matisse, Canova and many more. This special film event is also part of the Cohen and Wolf P.C. Movie Series with support from Westy Self Storage.

In many ways, the history of one of the world's greatest art museums, the Hermitage in St. Petersburg, is the history of Russia. Its unmatched collection of masterpieces from all around the world has been a source of national pride for centuries, while the complex of buildings, with the majestic Winter Palace at its heart, is among the world's greatest architectural wonders. Italian actor Toni Servillo leads us on this journey through the Hermitage and the magnificent city of St. Petersburg with its waterfront, statues, canals, and the bridges that form a symbolic cultural and visual element between places and distant civilizations.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($15) go online to www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Playhouse is currently doing socially distanced seating, so all patrons will be seated by an usher on a first come first served basis and concession/bar can be ordered via our mobile site so that you can pick it up on the way in, or get notified when it is ready for you to pick up once in the theater.

