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Garde Arts Center Marks Centennial with JIM HENSON'S FRAGGLE ROCK: BACK TO THE ROCK LIVE

New London theater pairs nostalgia with new audiences through live performance and historical recreation.

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Garde Arts Center Marks Centennial with JIM HENSON'S FRAGGLE ROCK: BACK TO THE ROCK LIVE

The Garde Arts Center will welcome Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE to its historic stage on October 11, bringing Gobo, Red, Mokey, Wembley, and Boober to New London for a family matinee that pairs nostalgia for longtime fans with a first introduction for a new generation.

The performance headlines a fall lineup that also marks a milestone moment for the Garde: on October 3, the theater will present A Night to Remember: 1926 Opening Night Reenactment, recreating the glamour of its original opening night as part of its ongoing Centennial Season.

Rounding out the schedule are country legend Randy Travis on October 1, Pink Floyd tribute band The Machine on October 9, comedians Mike Hanley and Harris Stanton in the Oasis Room, illusionist Leon Etienne, singer-songwriter Felicia Rose, and the Manhattan Short Film Festival — a season that carries the Garde from its storied past into its next hundred years.

About Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE

Gobo, Red, Mokey, Wembley, and Boober Fraggle embark on a quest to find the lost Celebration Stone – an ancient treasure with the power to unite everyone for the ultimate party. Along the way, they discover magic, adventure, and something more memorable and heartfelt than they ever imagined!

Filled with comedy, dancing, and music that are hallmarks of the iconic Jim Henson Company, this all-new, family-friendly stage adventure features vibrant walk-around versions of the Fraggles, new puppet versions of their industrious friends the Doozers, appearances by a giant Gorg, and exciting new puppet creature friends – all crafted by the renowned Jim Henson's Creature Shop. Based on the Emmy-winning Apple TV original series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, the interactive musical stage production includes both new and classic Fraggle songs, immersive effects, and all the hilarious, heartwarming magic that has captivated audiences for over 40 years.Garde Arts Center Marks Centennial with JIM HENSON'S FRAGGLE ROCK: BACK TO THE ROCK LIVE Image

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Jim Henson's FRAGGLE ROCK: BACK TO THE ROCK LIVE & More Set for Garde Arts Center
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