Jim Henson's FRAGGLE ROCK: BACK TO THE ROCK LIVE & More Set for Garde Arts Center

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The Garde Arts Center will welcome Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE to its historic New London stage on October 11 as part of a fall lineup featuring music, comedy, film, magic and Centennial Season programming.

The schedule also includes country music legend Randy Travis, Pink Floyd tribute band The Machine and illusionist Leon Etienne. On October 3, the Garde will mark its Centennial Season with A Night to Remember: 1926 Opening Night Reenactment, recreating the theater's original opening night.

The Real Movie Palace Experience: The Guardian

September 11 at 7 p.m.

Presented by the CT Maritime Heritage Festival, the Garde will screen the 2006 film The Guardian, starring Kevin Costner and Ashton Kutcher. The maritime drama follows elite Coast Guard rescue swimmers and honors the history and traditions of the United States Coast Guard.

Mike Hanley

September 17 at 7:30 p.m.

The Comedy Craft Beer Tour will present comedian Mike Hanley in the Oasis Room. Hanley's comedy focuses on relationships, children and everyday life. His television appearances have included Today and Good Morning America, and he has been featured on CBS's Funniest Comedians in Boston.

Magic Rocks With Leon Etienne

September 26 at 8 p.m.

Illusionist Leon Etienne will bring Magic Rocks to the Garde. The family-friendly production combines large-scale illusions, sleight of hand and comedy. Etienne has previously appeared on America's Got Talent, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Masters of Illusion and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

Felicia Rose

September 27 at 2 p.m.

Mezza Stage + Studio and the Garde Arts Center will present singer-songwriter Felicia Rose alongside percussionists Tam Zezulka and Kevin Gallagher II of The Omies and Shakti Ma and the Rainbow Serpents.

The afternoon will also include opportunities to meet the artists, along with appearances by psychic mediums and readers from Mystical Horizons.

Randy Travis: The More Life Tour

October 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Country Music Hall of Fame member Randy Travis will make a special appearance as part of The More Life Tour. James Dupré, Travis' co-star in The Price, will perform with Travis' longtime touring band, including Steve Hinson, David Johnson, Lance Dary, Bill Cook, Joe Van Dyke and Herb Shucher.

The concert will feature Travis hits including "On the Other Hand," "Forever and Ever, Amen" and "Three Wooden Crosses." Travis will participate in the show and interact with the audience but will not sing.

A Night to Remember: 1926 Opening Night Reenactment

October 3 at 6 p.m.

The Garde will celebrate its Centennial Season with A Night to Remember, recreating the glamour and spectacle of the theater's 1926 opening night.

The Roaring Twenties-themed event will feature live music, vintage entertainment, immersive performances and interactive experiences throughout the theater.

Manhattan Short Film Festival 2026

October 4 at 3 p.m.

The Garde's Real Movie Palace Experience will continue with the 29th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival. Audiences will watch the festival's ten finalists and cast ballots for Best Film and Best Actor alongside moviegoers at more than 500 venues around the world.

The Machine Performs Pink Floyd

October 9 at 8 p.m.

The Machine will bring the music of Pink Floyd to the Garde. The New York-based quartet has spent nearly four decades performing material from across Pink Floyd's 15-album catalog, ranging from familiar hits to lesser-known selections.

The band's concerts incorporate improvisation, theatrical elements, stage displays and lighting, and have also included complete album performances and audience requests.

Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE

October 11 at 3 p.m.

Gobo, Red, Mokey, Wembley and Boober will take the stage in Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE, an all-new family production inspired by the Emmy-winning series.

The story follows the Fraggles on a quest to find the lost Celebration Stone, an ancient treasure with the power to unite everyone for a celebration. The production features walk-around versions of the Fraggles, new Doozer puppets, a giant Gorg and new creatures created by Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

The interactive musical includes both new and classic Fraggle songs, along with comedy, dancing and immersive effects.

The Garde Arts Center is located at 325 State Street in New London. Tickets, registration information and additional details are available through the venue.

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