Garde Arts Center Centennial Season Features Randy Travis and FRAGGLE ROCK

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The Garde's Centennial Season continues with a lineup that spans live music, comedy, film, magic, and family theater. The centerpiece is A Night to Remember on October 3, an evening that brings the theater's 1926 opening night back to life.

From September 26 through October 17, the stage also welcomes illusionist Leon Etienne, a special appearance by Randy Travis, The Machine performing Pink Floyd, Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE, and Harry Chapin's Greatest Stories LIVE featuring the Chapin family. Explore the full schedule below and make plans to join us in New London.

Upcoming Events at Garde Arts Center

Sat, Sept 26, 2026 | 8:00 pm

Magic Rocks

Illusionist Leon Etienne

You've seen him on America's Got Talent, Jimmy Fallon, Masters of Illusion, and Penn & Teller: Fool Us!

DO NOT MISS Illusionist Leon Etienne's jaw-dropping, critically acclaimed hit show. Witness this family-friendly spectacular featuring the world's best illusions, award-winning sleight of hand, and hilarious comedy. This show is an immersive experience that brings joy, laughter, and wonder when the world needs it most!

Event Details

Sun, Sept 27, 2026 | 2:00 pm

Felicia Rose

Presented by Mezza Stage + Studio

Mezza Stage and Studio and Garde Arts Center welcome you to an afternoon of mystical delight with singer-songwriter Felicia Rose and percussionists Tam Zezulka and Kevin Gallagher II of The Omies and Shakti Ma and the Rainbow Serpents.

Come early and/or stay late for a meet and greet with the artists as well as some psychic mediums/readers from your favorite new age store, Mystical Horizons.

Event Details

Thu, Oct 1, 2026 | 7:30 pm

Randy Travis

The More Life Tour

Featuring legendary country singer Randy Travis and his co-star in The Price, James Dupré. The Country Music Hall of Fame member's long-time touring band, consisting of Steve Hinson, David Johnson, Lance Dary, Bill Cook, Joe Van Dyke, and Herb Shucher, along with longtime tour manager Jeff Davis, will rejoin “Hoss,” as they affectionately call Travis, on the road for the first time since right before his stroke in 2013. The show will consist of Dupré and the band performing all 16 of his iconic number ones, including “On The Other Hand,” “Forever and Ever, Amen,” and “Three Wooden Crosses.”

Randy Travis will make a special appearance, engaging with the audience and taking part in the show.

Please note: While he will not be singing, his presence will make for an unforgettable experience. VIP passes will be available at the show, including a meet-and-greet with the country icon himself.

Event Details

Sat, Oct 3, 2026 | 6:00 pm

A Night to Remember

1926 Opening Night Reenactment

Memories that will last another Century!

Step back to 1926 and experience the glamour, excitement, and spectacle of the Garde Theatre's opening night!

Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating the magic of the Roaring Twenties with live music, vintage entertainment, immersive performances, and interactive experiences throughout the theater.

Event Details

Sun, Oct 4, 2026 | 3:00 pm

The Real Movie Palace Experience

Manhattan Short Film Festival 2026

Discover your inner film critic by casting your vote for Best Film and Best Actor in the 29th Annual MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival screening Sept.24-Oct 4, 2026. You'll join film lovers simultaneously in over 500 venues across the globe, gathering to see the Ten Finalists in this year's event. With past finalists garnering Oscar nominations and short films continuing to move into the Hollywood mainstream, come see this entertaining program featuring the best short films in the world today! Ballots supplied upon entry.

Event Details

Fri, Oct 9, 2026 | 8:00 pm

The Machine

Performs Pink Floyd

The Machine has forged a nearly 40-year reputation of extending the musical legacy of Pink Floyd. The New York-based quartet performs a diverse mix of The Floyd's extensive 15-album repertoire, complete with faithful renditions of popular hits as well as obscure gems.

With stellar musicianship and passionate delivery, The Machine explores collective improvisation rivaling that of early 1970s Pink Floyd, while their use of expanded theatrical elements, elaborate stage displays, and lighting continues 'The Floyd Spirit' of the 1980s. The band is also known for recreating entire albums as part of their show, accepting fan requests, and taking an A–Z approach in which one song is played for every letter of the alphabet.

Event Details

Sun, Oct 11, 2026 | 3:00 pm

Jim Henson's

Fraggle Rock

Back to the Rock LIVE

Gobo, Red, Mokey, Wembley, and Boober Fraggle embark on a quest to find the lost Celebration Stone – an ancient treasure with the power to unite everyone for the ultimate party. Along the way, they discover magic, adventure, and something more memorable and heartfelt than they ever imagined!

Filled with comedy, dancing, and music that are hallmarks of the iconic Jim Henson Company, this all-new, family-friendly stage adventure features vibrant walk-around versions of the Fraggles, new puppet versions of their industrious friends the Doozers, appearances by a giant Gorg, and exciting new puppet creature friends – all crafted by the renowned Jim Henson's Creature Shop. Based on the Emmy-winning Apple TV original series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, the interactive musical stage production includes both new and classic Fraggle songs, immersive effects, and all the hilarious, heartwarming magic that has captivated audiences for over 40 years.Event Details

Fri, Oct 16, 2026 | 8:00 pm

The Comedy Craft Beer Tour presents

Harris Stanton

Comedy in the Oasis Room

Get ready for a night of big laughs, cold drinks, and unforgettable fun at the Garde Arts Center's Oasis Room!

The Comedy Craft Beer Tour is thrilled to partner with the Garde to bring you live comedy nights in a cozy, up-close setting — perfect for enjoying some of the best stand-up talent in the country. Since 2016, this event has featured top-tier comedians paired with unique venues across the Northeast, from breweries and wineries to resorts and country clubs.

Event Details

Sat, Oct 17, 2026 | 8:00 pm

Harry Chapin's Greatest Stories LIVE

Featuring the Chapin Family

In the long, rich history of Family Groups in American Roots Music, THE CHAPIN FAMILY has a special place. When these singers, songwriters, and extraordinary live performers come together, magic happens. Tom Chapin, Steve Chapin, Jen Chapin, and The Chapin Sisters (Abigail Chapin and Lily Chapin) are all powerful musical artists with active careers and multiple recordings, who just happen to be related and who love making music together.

Harry Chapin (1942 – 1981) was one of our most passionate, political, prolific, and inspiring songwriters. Two generations of the musical Chapin Family will gather to bring Harry Chapin's songs to life. Backed by The Harry Chapin Band (including Big John Wallace and Howard Fields), the Family will perform Harry's classic songs, including Cat's In The Cradle, Taxi, Mr. Tanner, Mail Order Annie, W•O•L•D, and Circle.

Tickets, registration information, and additional event details are available at gardearts.org. The Garde Arts Center is located at 325 State Street in New London.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 01 Hrs 23 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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