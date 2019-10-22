GOV'T MULE Announces Performance at Palace Theater Waterbury

GOV'T MULE will help fans get in the new year spirit a few days early when they play the historic Palace Theater on Saturday December 28. Fan pre-sale for Waterbury starts Wednesday, October 23rd at 12pm ET Tickets go on sale Friday October 25 at 10:00am ET. For tickets go to www.palacetheaterct.org, call the box office at 203.346.2000 or visit in person 100 East Main ST Waterbury. PRESS HERE for all VIP package info, including reserved seating, special merch, a group photo with the band, limited edition posters, and more! Please visit www.mule.net for ticketing details.

On Monday, December 30 Gov' Mule will make their return to their unofficial home-court venue, The Beacon Theatre in New York City for the first of two shows to ring in the New Year. The 30th will feature an opening set from special guests The Record Company. Then on Tuesday, December 31st, the band will usher in 2020 at The Beacon in trademark fashion.

The always-anticipated yearly traditions that Gov't Mule have created throughout their lauded career have become an enduring part of Mule lore, as long-time followers and new fans come together to experience these one-of-a-kind shows. Gov't Mule's enduring New Year's shows have been bringing the Mule community together to ring in the New Year since 2002. These year-end performances are always one of the hottest tickets in town.

Visionary GRAMMY Award-winning artist, guitar legend, and Gov't Mule front man Warren Haynes - a cornerstone of the American music landscape - is currently gracing the cover of the November issue of Guitar Player. On October 10th, Haynes will be honored by Little Kids Rock at their benefit concert at New York's PlayStation Theater alongside Usher and Wiz Khalifa for their cultural and philanthropic impacts. Little Kid Rocks is a nonprofit organization providing free music instruction and instruments to public school districts across the country, please visit www.littlekidsrock.org/benefit/ for more info.

Gov't Mule recently wrapped their Bring On The Music Fall Tour. The tour followed the release of Gov't Mule's new live film and album Bring On The Music - Live at The Capitol Theatre (Provogue / Mascot Label Group), directed by renowned music photographer and director Danny Clinch (Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Phish). PRESS HERE to watch the trailer for the film and check out the film cut for the title track "Bring On The Music." Showcasing the band's jam-packed live spectacle through a cinematic lens, the release - which has drawn attention from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Forbes, Salon, Parade, Guitar World, and Relix among others - features more than 5 hours of live music including a full-length concert film, interviews with the band, behind-the-scenes footage, photos shot by Danny Clinch over the years, and more. This is the first time that Gov't Mule's updated stage set and production have been filmed, bringing the excitement and spectacle of a Gov't Mule show directly into fans' homes. Bring On The Music - Live at The Capitol Theatre highlights the band's master musicianship which is captured here in this stunning live film, PRESS HERE to buy or stream the release.





