GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE! Comes to Ivoryton Playhouse

This Friday, Ivoryton Playhouse will debut God Bless Us, Everyone!, a lively new Christmas comedy by Executive Director Jacqueline Hubbard. Set on Christmas Eve, the story unfolds as a snowstorm strands a few crew members in the Playhouse, soon joined by the theater's legendary ghostly performers who return each year to stage A Christmas Carol. Hilarity ensues as the crew and spirits unite to bring this holiday classic to life.

“Jacqui’s script brings something truly special to our stage,” says Ben Hope, Executive Producer. “It’s a show that celebrates the magic of live theater, blending humor, holiday spirit, and a sense of togetherness that’s perfect for this season. We’re thrilled to end our 2024 season with this original production.”

Filled with laughter, warmth, and a touch of holiday spookiness, God Bless Us, Everyone! is an enchanting experience for families and friends alike.

