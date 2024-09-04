Full Cast Set for NO LOVE SONGS at Goodspeed Musicals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Goodspeed Musicals has revealed the cast for No Love Songs, a new musical that takes a heartfelt look at early parenthood. No Love Songs will appear at Goodspeed’s Terris Theatre from Sept. 27 – Oct. 20 in Chester, Conn. Opened in 1984 for the development of new musicals, The Terris Theatre is celebrating 40 years and its return to a full season of three new musicals.



In a hopeful and empowering tale of modern romance, No Love Songs tells the story of Jessie and Lana―young and in love one second and pregnant the very next. When Jessie is called away to tour with his band in America and post-partum depression sets in for Lana, they must learn to navigate the unique challenges of their new lives as parents. Through a powerful blend of humor, heart and indie rock music, you’ll be taken on a journey that captures the essence of love and realities of early parenthood. After sold-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and in London, see it here first before it heads to New York!

No Love Songs is from an original idea by Kyle Falconer, lead singer of Scottish indie band sensation The View, and Laura Wilde, his partner who is now focusing on her passion for writing after taking time out to raise her three children. It features songs by Falconer, and a book by Wilde and Johnny McKnight, an award-winning writer, director, dramaturg and performer. The production will be directed by Andrew Panton, an award-winning director and educator working internationally across theatre, music and television and currently Artistic Director at Dundee Rep in Dundee, Scotland (The Terris: Hi, My Name is Ben); and Tashi Gore, an international artist based in Scotland who works predominantly in socially engaged contexts as a director, producer and consultant.



Jessie will be played by John McLarnon. Lana will be played by Anna Russell-Martin. Both McLarnon and Russell-Martin are Scotland-based actors.



Music direction for No Love Songs will be by Gavin Whitworth (The Terris: Hi, My Name is Ben). Scenic design will be by Leila Kalbassi. Costume design will be by Cate Mackie. Lighting design will be by Grant Anderson. Sound Design will be by Goodspeed’s Audio Supervisor and Resident Sound designer Jay Hilton.



Julie Gottfried will be the Production Stage Manager. Casting for this production is by Michael Howell.



No Love Songs is produced through Special Association with BPM Theatrical. It was originally produced and developed by Dundee Rep Theatre; Dundee, Scotland.



No Love Songs will run Sept. 27th – Oct. 20th, 2024, at The Terris Theatre located at 33 North Main Street, Chester, Conn. [Official Press Opening: Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.] Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.



Single tickets start at $20. Tickets are available through the Goodspeed Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m. and weekends at 11:00 a.m., or online at goodspeed.org. For show highlights, exclusive photos, special events and more, visit us at goodspeed.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.



