Full Cast Set For Legacy Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The holiday tradition returns! Legacy has revealed the full company of "A Christmas Carol," featuring the previously announced James Andreassi as Ebenezer Scrooge. Keely Baisden ("The Musical of Musicals (the Musical!)", "Joan Joyce!") and Chris Lemieux ("The Play That Goes Wrong", "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown") return as the Ghosts of Christmas Past and Present, respectively, and Melanie Martyn (Disney's "Beauty and the Beast", "Hamlet") joins the company as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. Baisden also doubles as Mrs. Cratchit, Lemieux as Marley and Mr. Fezziwig, and Martyn as Scrooge's fiancé, Belle. Also returning to the production are Kiersten Bjork (Disney's "Beauty and the Beast", "Joan Joyce!") as Mrs. Fezziwig, Fan, and Martha Cratchit, Dan Frye ("The Play That Goes Wrong", Disney's "Beauty and the Beast") as Fred and Young Ebenezer, Josiah Rowe (Disney's "Beauty and the Beast", "The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play") as Bob Cratchit, and Emery Knudsen ("The Tales of Christopher Robin and Winnie-the-Pooh", "Peter and Wendy") as the Boy on Christmas Day. Patrick Clifford (Disney's "Beauty and the Beast") joins the company as Tiny Tim, Wynter Knudsen ("Peter and Wendy") as a Clock Chime Singer, and Haley Organ and Scott A. Towers (Disney's "Beauty and the Beast") are this year's swings.

Legacy Theatre's enchanting musical adaptation of the classic tale by Charles Dickens illuminates the journey of one Ebenezer Scrooge and his guided self-reflection amidst the Christmas Season in 1800s England. "A Christmas Carol" has pleasantly haunted generations of audiences around the globe, and Legacy invites audiences to make merry and ring in the holidays with their annual acclaimed rendition of the famous story. The third annual return holiday engagement of Legacy Theatre's "A Christmas Carol" will run November 29-December 10, with performances Wednesdays through Sundays: Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays-Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

Tickets for "A Christmas Carol" are on sale now and can be purchased through the Box Office (203.315.1901) or Legacy's website, LegacyTheatreCT.org. The Box Office is open Monday-Friday, 10am-3pm. The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT, at 128 Thimble Islands Road.

Members of the press are invited to attend Legacy Theatre's production of A Christmas Carol on Friday, December 1st at 7pm. If unable to attend the press performance, members of the press may request tickets for performances Saturday, December 2-Sunday, December 3. For press ticket requests, please email Kiersten@LegacyTheatreCT.org.