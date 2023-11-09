Full Cast Set For Legacy Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

"A Christmas Carol" will run November 29-December 10.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Goodspeed Musicals Run Crew, Scenic Shop Workers & More Vote to Unionize Photo 4 Goodspeed Musicals Run Crew, Scenic Shop Workers & More Vote to Unionize

Full Cast Set For Legacy Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The holiday tradition returns! Legacy has revealed the full company of "A Christmas Carol," featuring the previously announced James Andreassi as Ebenezer Scrooge. Keely Baisden ("The Musical of Musicals (the Musical!)", "Joan Joyce!") and Chris Lemieux ("The Play That Goes Wrong", "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown") return as the Ghosts of Christmas Past and Present, respectively, and Melanie Martyn (Disney's "Beauty and the Beast", "Hamlet") joins the company as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. Baisden also doubles as Mrs. Cratchit, Lemieux as Marley and Mr. Fezziwig, and Martyn as Scrooge's fiancé, Belle. Also returning to the production are Kiersten Bjork (Disney's "Beauty and the Beast", "Joan Joyce!") as Mrs. Fezziwig, Fan, and Martha Cratchit, Dan Frye ("The Play That Goes Wrong", Disney's "Beauty and the Beast") as Fred and Young Ebenezer, Josiah Rowe (Disney's "Beauty and the Beast", "The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play") as Bob Cratchit, and Emery Knudsen ("The Tales of Christopher Robin and Winnie-the-Pooh", "Peter and Wendy") as the Boy on Christmas Day. Patrick Clifford (Disney's "Beauty and the Beast") joins the company as Tiny Tim, Wynter Knudsen ("Peter and Wendy") as a Clock Chime Singer, and Haley Organ and Scott A. Towers (Disney's "Beauty and the Beast") are this year's swings.

Legacy Theatre's enchanting musical adaptation of the classic tale by Charles Dickens illuminates the journey of one Ebenezer Scrooge and his guided self-reflection amidst the Christmas Season in 1800s England. "A Christmas Carol" has pleasantly haunted generations of audiences around the globe, and Legacy invites audiences to make merry and ring in the holidays with their annual acclaimed rendition of the famous story. The third annual return holiday engagement of Legacy Theatre's "A Christmas Carol" will run November 29-December 10, with performances Wednesdays through Sundays: Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays-Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

Tickets for "A Christmas Carol" are on sale now and can be purchased through the Box Office (203.315.1901) or Legacy's website, LegacyTheatreCT.org. The Box Office is open Monday-Friday, 10am-3pm. The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT, at 128 Thimble Islands Road.

Members of the press are invited to attend Legacy Theatre's production of A Christmas Carol on Friday, December 1st at 7pm. If unable to attend the press performance, members of the press may request tickets for performances Saturday, December 2-Sunday, December 3. For press ticket requests, please email Kiersten@LegacyTheatreCT.org.






RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Cast Set for THE PIN-UP GIRLS: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER at Playhouse on Park Photo
Cast Set for THE PIN-UP GIRLS: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER at Playhouse on Park

THE PIN-UP GIRLS: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER by James Hindman and Jeffrey Lodin will run at Playhouse on Park November 29 - December 23, 2023. This production will be directed and choreographed by Darlene Zoller, with music direction by Kevin Barlowski. Check out the cast here!

2
Playhouse On Park To Hold CUE THE WHISKEY Fundraiser At The REC Room Photo
Playhouse On Park To Hold CUE THE WHISKEY Fundraiser At The REC Room

Join Playhouse on Park for CUE THE WHISKEY, a Whiskey Tasting Seminar by Level-4 Whiskey Sommelier Irene Tan from Whisky Mentors. This event will benefit Playhouse on Park, and will be held on Friday, November 17th from 5:30-7:30pm at The REC Hartford (160 Trumbull Street).

3
Student Blog: True Friendship Photo
Student Blog: True Friendship

It is really quite a simple concept, but I think I have been so caught up in the concept of having friends, that I lost my sense of what really made me a good friendship. I suppose it is not normal to go out with friends and constantly feel anxious and self-conscious.

4
Student Blog: Back To School Photo
Student Blog: Back To School

It’s back-to-school season, and high school seniors everywhere are clamoring to complete college essays and applications while fighting off severe cases of “senior-itis.” However, there’s a certain group of students that have a whole other admissions process to go through: Auditions.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At 'Silence' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Video
First Look At 'Silence' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES
First Look At 'Part of the Sound' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Video
First Look At 'Part of the Sound' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES
Get a Sneak Peek Inside Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Dress Rehearsal Video
Get a Sneak Peek Inside Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Dress Rehearsal
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
The Diary of Anne Frank in Connecticut The Diary of Anne Frank
DRESSING ROOM THEATRE (10/26-11/12)Tracker
Elf in Connecticut Elf
Cabaret On Main Theater (11/10-11/19)Tracker
It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play in Connecticut It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches in Connecticut Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (11/03-11/12)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Spring Awakening in Connecticut Spring Awakening
Wall Street Theatre (11/09-11/12)
Moulin Rouge! in Connecticut Moulin Rouge!
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (11/21-12/03)
Jesus Christ Superstar in Connecticut Jesus Christ Superstar
Opera House Players (11/10-11/26)
All Shook Up in Connecticut All Shook Up
Center Stage Theatre (12/01-12/10)
A CHRISTMAS STORY, the play in Connecticut A CHRISTMAS STORY, the play
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (12/01-12/17)
Sutton Foster in Connecticut Sutton Foster
Ridgefield Playhouse (11/28-11/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You