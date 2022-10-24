Frank Mastrone, Jeff Gurner & More to Star in LEND ME A TENOR at Music Theatre of Connecticut

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company will continue their 36th MainStage Season with the hilarious Tony Award winning play, Lend Me A Tenor by Ken Ludwig. A sensation on Broadway and in London's West End, this madcap, screwball comedy is guaranteed to leave audiences teary-eyed with laughter. Lend Me A Tenor will run three weekends from November 4th - 20th, 2022 with performances on Fridays & Saturday at 8pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm.

Lend Me A Tenor is set in September 1934. Saunders, the general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, is primed to welcome world-famous singer Tito Merelli, known as Il Stupendo. Through a hilarious series of mishaps, Tito is given a double dose of tranquilizers and passes out leading Saunders and his assistant Max to believe he's dead. In a frantic attempt to salvage the evening, Saunders persuades Max to get into Merelli's costume and fool the audience into thinking he's Il Stupendo, right as Merelli regains consciousness and gets into the identical costume, ready to perform. Now two opera singers are running around in the same costume and two women are running around in lingerie, each thinking she is with Il Stupendo.

Lend Me A Tenor stars Frank Mastrone (B'way- Phantom, Jekyll & Hyde, BIG) as Tito Merelli, Jeff Gurner (B'way- The Lion King, MTC- Sunset Boulevard) as The Bellboy, Michael Damian Fasano (Tour of Jersey Boys, Summer Theatre of New Canaan- West Side Story) as Max, Cynthia Hannah (TV- The Guiding Light, All My Children) as Maria, Jim Schilling (Hamlet with Tony Roberts, South Pacific with Jamie Farr) as Henry Saunders, Jo Anne Parady (Players Club- The Life of Shakespeare, Stratford Shakespeare Festival- Othello) as Julia, Emily Solo (Charlottesville Opera- Sound of Music, New Camerata Opera- Infinite Energy) as Diana, and Alexandra Fortin (Red Monkey Group- Hedda Gabler, Gallery Players- Steel Magnolias) as Maggie Saunders.

MTC and Actor's Equity Association are committed to a safe and sanitary performance for both the audience and actors alike. For up-to-date information on MTC's health & safety protocols you can go here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2205190®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.musictheatreofct.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/reopeningprotocols.

Lend Me A Tenor is directed by Pamela Hill and stage managed by Abbey Murray. The creative team includes fight and intimacy choreography by Dan O'Driscoll, scenic and prop design by Sean Sanford, lighting design by RJ Romeo, costume design by Diane Vanderkroef, and sound design by Will Atkin.

Ticket prices range from $40-$65 plus fees and can be purchased online (www.musictheatreofct.com/lendmeatenor) or over the phone (203-454-3883). MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.

ABOUT MUSIC THEATRE OF CONNECTICUT and MTC MAINSTAGE

Music Theatre of Connecticut was founded in 1987 by Directors Kevin Connors and Jim Schilling. MTC's professional mainstage company has presented over 30 seasons of critically-acclaimed productions, including both new works and "buried treasures" of the American musical theatre. MTC is recipient of the Connecticut Critics' Circle's highest honor, the Tom Killen Memorial Award for Outstanding Contribution to Connecticut Professional Theatre. MTC was also presented with a Connecticut State Legislative Citation to commemorate the Tom Killen Memorial Award. Productions presented at MTC have been nominated for Best Musical of the Connecticut theatre season and several others have gone on to have successful productions in New York and at other regional houses. MTC boasts a state-of-the-art black box theatre, rehearsal studios, scenic and costume design shops, dressing rooms, and beautiful lobby and public spaces. MTC is a 501(c)3 non-profit arts organization. For more information, visit www.musictheatreofct.com.