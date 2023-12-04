Feature: LEGALLY BLONDE at Westhill High School

Forget Pantone and the paint companies’ declarations of the color of the year. For 2023, it’s pink. First came Barbie and in December the Stamford All-School Musical will be Legally Blonde: The Musical at Westhill High School.

Everyone knows the story of head-to-toe pink fashionista Elle Woods (played by Kate Morton) who pursues a degree from Harvard Law School to try to win back her egotistical ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington III (Zach Louizos) from her rival Vivienne Kensington (Lola Duhov). Professor Callahan (Eli Donahue) tries to seduce Elle, who almost quits, but then she shows them all her worth as a smart budding attorney. Kaylee Deenihan plays Brooke Wyndham, the super successful fitness entrepreneur who is accused of murdering her husband, Lauren Bin plays Enid Hoopes, Ava Wagner-Nast plays Paulette Buonufonte, and Stamford’s resident theater heartthrob Niko Rinaldi plays Emmett Forrest, the junior lawyer who wins Elle in the end.

The Delta Nus, the show’s Greek chorus, are played by Ella Leferman, Sabina Farley, Beverlyn Lopez, Cooper Toland, Lilah Gordon, Hathaway Liparidis, Sydney Mann, Adele Samsonas, and Olivia Sosa.

The rest of the cast includes Connor Armstrong, Chloe Simner, Leo Field, Grace Gerard, James Kolman, Michael Faherty, Jack Samela, Sebastian Colfer, Paul Ferris, Addison Clear, Sarah Strom, Pavla Smid, Isla Cruz, Charlotte Lupinacci, Sophia Calorossi, Ava Carney, Mia Carrizzo, Ash Davis, Lilian Del Portillo, Arnecia Flynn, Tanmayi Gadupudi, Keylly Garcia, Zoe Guaman, Dina Hamrane, Skyla Johnson, Jayda Jones, Greenley Lasko, Miriam Mann, Kaitlyn Miranda, Izzy Nastasi, Ava Sanchez, Julianna Trudeau, Sophia Truglio, and Lily Wachsman.

Backstage are Gemma Churchill-Joell, Lucas Devault, Braedan Devault, Peter Donahue, Kyra Fealey, Adele Forman, Nicole Gaspar, Sophie Hager, America Laist, David Lowe, Aviva Moss, Leo Ross, Marleah Salomon and Daniel Sandford.

Let’s not forget the dogs in Legally Blonde! Cha Cha (as Bruiser Woods) and Myrtle (as Rufus) will be performing under the training of William Berloni Theatrical Animals.

If you saw last year’s Stamford All-School Musical Something Rotten at Westhill, you know that you are not going to see a typical student play, but a step down from Actors Equity showcase productions that draw talent scouts. The student performers are the best of the best from Stamford’s public schools and area independent schools. Almost every cast member has stage experience, stage confidence, and the attitude and commitment of a professional performer. The seasoned production team includes producers Nancy Freedman and Amy Guttman, director and choreographer Linda Duci, music director Zachary Kampler, production manager/sound designer/engineer Daniel Bria, technical director JP Misciagna, and lighting designer Andrew Patasnik.

Performances are at Westhill High School, 125 Roxbury Road in Stamford (off Long Ridge Road). There is ample parking. The show dates are Friday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.00 for students in high school or younger and for senior citizens. Adult tickets are $17. Tickets at the door will be $15.00 students/seniors and $20.00 adults. There is an online service fee. Get your tickets at www.stamfordschooltickets.org and learn more about Stamford All-School Musical at www.stamfordallschoolmusical.org.