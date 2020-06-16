Fairfield Center Stage Presents The Seventh Annual PLAYATHON

Fairfield Center Stage, a community theater group, will produce the seventh annual "Playathon", a presentation of new 10-minute plays to be written, cast, rehearsed and performed in the course of a 26-hour timespan. A group of pre-selected writers, directors, and actors will assemble in an online Zoom meeting Friday evening, June 19 to meet and greet one another. A theme for this year's event will be revealed, and role types determined based on the actors present. The playwrights will then, overnight, each sit down to create a new work around that theme and the role types.

Beginning early the next morning, the actors and directors will meet online for a day of breakout, virtual rehearsals leading up to a livestream presentation of the works that very evening. As an extra challenge, the writers and directors will have three recurring/shared requirements: (1) implementing a recurring prop (for example, an extension cord that must appear in each of the plays), (2) a recurring 'acting prompt' (for example, "each script must include an actor delivering an insincere compliment to another actor"), and (3) a 'recurring line' (for example, "each script must contain the line 'Why are we whispering?'").

The online performance is open to the public and will take place at 7:30pm Saturday evening June 20. Audiences will receive a private livestream link the afternoon of the performance. Tickets must be purchased online, in advance in a pay-what-you-can scenario: suggested (non-required) donation is $10/person or $20/household. All proceeds support FCS which is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. Due to the technical limitations of actors performing from home, the performance will be presented with minimal scenery, costumes, and other technical elements.

The company of the 2020 PLAYATHON features local Actors: Isabella Capponi, Lisa Dahlstrom, Ainsley Dahlstrom, Jonathan David, Molly Forker, Nova Hall, Randye G. Kaye, Will Mandelbaum, Todd Santa Maria, Britton McGrath, Brittany Mcvey, Ainsley Novin, Brodey Ott, Zully Ramos, Dana Saffran, Prince Sarr, William Squier, Lou Ursone, Bill Warncke, Nora Watson, Virgil Watson, Garth West, and Kelley Wright. The Writers include: Malachi Bailey, Tracy Brigden, Brian Crook, Chris Gensur, April Lichtman, Tondrea A Mabins, Christy McIntosh-Newsom, Robby Sandler, and Clay Zambo. The Directors include: Brian Bish, Joe Cardozo, Matt Casey, Monica Castillo, Tammy Mulrooney, Marilyn Olsen, and Kevin Pelkey.

The production staff includes Eli Newsom (Producer) and Steve Benko (co-Producer).

All ages are welcome to view the event, however the recommended age is 13+. For more information please email info@fairfieldcenterstage.org or follow us throughout the Playathon on Facebook and Instagram all day long on June 20 for continual and live updates.

Tickets at fairfieldcenterstage.org

