FOOLS OF ANOTHER NATURE to be Presented by The Contemporary Theater

The whole family is in for a treat this summer with The Contemporary Theater Company's new show Fools of Another Nature, running August 16 - 31!

Fools of Another Nature is an original clown show that follows three fools through a normal day at home as they meet imaginary friends, sleep beside enormous monsters, and fall in love with inanimate objects.

"Folks can get scared when they hear the word "clown" and imagine the birthday clowns of nightmares," says General Manager Maggie Cady, "but our clowns are nothing like that. They are funny and sweet. You'll find yourself watching and thinking, 'That's what I do!'"

Ashley Macamaux, who has been with The Contemporary Theater Company for over ten years, is directing the project and starring in it. The cast and crew have worked together to devise the show. The cast includes Macamaux, Susie Chakmakian, and Maggie Papa, joined by Omar Laguerre-Lewis and a rotating cast of Ezri Acton, Hazel Geremia, and Josie Geremia.

"We started with an idea for what we wanted the shape of the show to be, but we could fill that outline in however we wanted," says Chakmakian. "To create the show, we've been playing games and imagining our clowns in different situations and then seeing how they would react. It can get really silly really fast, so it's a lot of fun!"

The show has no formal script but instead has been created by the actors in rehearsal. They have taken everyday situations like watching TV, brushing your teeth, and trying to fall asleep and turned them on their heads.

"We're hoping that the audience will recognize a little bit of themselves in our clowns," says Chakmakian. "We approach our problems a little differently than the average person, but we have the same kinds of goals and dreams in the end."

The show is family-friendly and great for all ages. Performances will be on the theater's riverfront performance patio as part of their return to the stage this summer.

"It has been really lovely to play in such a light-hearted and imaginative way after so much heaviness," says Papa. "But it was also interesting to see how the past year has influenced our art and our play, even in simple every-day moments."

Since the play has been devised over the last few months, this will be its world-premiere.

"I'm just souped to start performing with a crowd," says Macamaux. "I can't wait to watch the clowns drink in the audience's energy and deliver back a fun, thoughtful and genuine performance for y'all."

As everyone heads back to the theater after a year without shows, unique experiences like this one can help remind audiences why live performances are so special.

"Theater, as an art form, is ephemeral by nature," Chakmakian says, "but this show is especially ephemeral because it can only ever be done with this specific group of people in this specific place and time. You don't want to miss it!"

More information and tickets for all of the show can be found at www.contemporarytheatercompany.com.

Photo credit: Seth Jacobson Photography