Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Emmy-Winner Darren Criss Makes His Ridgefield Playhouse Debut With A VERY DARREN CRISSMAS

“A Very Darren Crissmas” comes to Ridgefield Playhouse for one night only, Friday, December 16.

Nov. 17, 2022  

Emmy-Winner Darren Criss Makes His Ridgefield Playhouse Debut With A VERY DARREN CRISSMAS

Emmy and Golden Globe winning actor, singer and Glee favorite, Darren Criss, will make his Ridgefield Playhouse debut to celebrate the holiday season! He'll bring "A Very Darren Crissmas" to Ridgefield for his only Connecticut performance on Friday, December 16 at 8pm, as part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series.

Fans will enjoy a night of music ranging from big band Christmas classics to novelty tunes to modern-day folk-pop ballads. Since starring in his breakout role as Blaine Anderson on TV's Glee, Criss has since gone on to star on the screen and stage. He starred in American Buffalo on Broadway earlier this year and co-hosted the 2022 Tony Awards: Act One with Julianne Hough.

He previously starred as Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch after his Broadway debut in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying as J. Pierrepont Finch. Since then, he garnered major acclaim on the small screen for his starring role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, winning the Emmy and Golden Globe Award. Don't miss the chance to celebrate the season with songs from his recent holiday album "A Very Darren Crissmas!" Make it a great night out with dinner and a show! Make it a great night out with dinner and a show - visit TerraSole (3 Big Shop Lane, Ridgefield) and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when you present your tickets.

Darren Criss first garnered attention in 2009 after a video of A Very Potter Musical went viral on YouTube. Criss played the lead role of Harry Potter, and wrote most of the music and lyrics for this StarKid's production, a musical theater company based in Chicago, which he is founding member and co-owner. He then rose to fame as Blaine Anderson in the popular TV series Glee. He worked again with creator/producer Ryan Murphy on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, starring as spree killer Andrew Cunanan. The role earned him Emmy and Golden Globe awards for his leading role.

Criss made his Broadway debut in 2012 replacing Daniel Radcliffe in the role of J. Pierrepont Finch in the revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. In 2015, he took on the role of Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch replacing Neil Patrick Harris, and also headlined its national tour. Earlier this year found him back on The Great White Way when he starred in David Mamet's American Buffalo alongside Tony Award winner Laurence Fishburne and Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell. Criss a co-founder of Elsie FestBroadway's outdoor music festival featuring stars and songs of the stage and screen. Some of their past performers have included Lea Michele (Glee, Spring Awakening), Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple), Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, Smash), Aaron Tveit (Grease: Live, Next To Normal), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and more, with past festivals have been held at Central Park SummerStage, Pier 97, and the Ford Amphitheater on Coney Island.

His began his solo music career while attending the University of Michigan. In 2010 he released an independently produced EP titled Human, which peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Top Heatseekers Albums chart. His holiday album A Very Darren Crissmas released in 2021 and includes collaborations with Adam Lambert, "America's Got Talent" winner Darci Lynne and Petunia, Evan Rachel Wood, and more!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($110 - $130) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795.




Town Players Of New Canaans JOYFUL NOISE To Open This Weekend At The Powerhouse Theater At Photo
Town Players Of New Canaan's JOYFUL NOISE To Open This Weekend At The Powerhouse Theater At Waveny Park
The Town Players of New Canaan will present their third production of the 2022-23 season, JOYFUL NOISE, written by Tim Slover and directed by Nancy L. Mayer. The producer is Deborah Burke. The production will run November 18 to December 4 at the Powerhouse Theater at Waveny Park.
Pentatonix Kicks off the Holiday Season With Largest U.S. Arena Tour Photo
Pentatonix Kicks off the Holiday Season With Largest U.S. Arena Tour
The tour, Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular!, is large-scale multi-city outing with Pentatonix headlining 22 of North America's top arenas. They will visit major markets throughout the continent, promising to be their biggest shows yet! Season 21 winners of The Voice, Girl Named Tom, will open the night as the tour’s special guests.
Square One Theatre Presents Final Performance of THE DINING ROOM This Weekend Photo
Square One Theatre Presents Final Performance of THE DINING ROOM This Weekend
Stratford's Square One Theatre Company, which had been closed since March 2020, due to the pandemic, reopened on Thursday, November 3 and this weekend will complete its final performances of The Dining Room by A.R. Gurney.
COME FROM AWAY Comes to The Bushnell This December Photo
COME FROM AWAY Comes to The Bushnell This December
The Bushnell has announced the national tour of Come From Away, a Broadway musical about the true story of the small town that welcomed the world, will return to Hartford for a limited engagement December 20-24, 2022. Come From Away, tickets are on sale now!

More Hot Stories For You


Town Players Of New Canaan's JOYFUL NOISE To Open This Weekend At The Powerhouse Theater At Waveny ParkTown Players Of New Canaan's JOYFUL NOISE To Open This Weekend At The Powerhouse Theater At Waveny Park
November 17, 2022

The Town Players of New Canaan will present their third production of the 2022-23 season, JOYFUL NOISE, written by Tim Slover and directed by Nancy L. Mayer. The producer is Deborah Burke. The production will run November 18 to December 4 at the Powerhouse Theater at Waveny Park.
Square One Theatre Presents Final Performance of THE DINING ROOM This WeekendSquare One Theatre Presents Final Performance of THE DINING ROOM This Weekend
November 17, 2022

Stratford's Square One Theatre Company, which had been closed since March 2020, due to the pandemic, reopened on Thursday, November 3 and this weekend will complete its final performances of The Dining Room by A.R. Gurney.
COME FROM AWAY Comes to The Bushnell This DecemberCOME FROM AWAY Comes to The Bushnell This December
November 17, 2022

The Bushnell has announced the national tour of Come From Away, a Broadway musical about the true story of the small town that welcomed the world, will return to Hartford for a limited engagement December 20-24, 2022. Come From Away, tickets are on sale now!
The Ballard Institute Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY By Tanglewood Marionettes, December 3The Ballard Institute Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY By Tanglewood Marionettes, December 3
November 16, 2022

As part of its 2022 Fall Puppet Shows, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry presents Sleeping Beauty by Massachusetts-based Tanglewood Marionettes on Dec. 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.
Ring In 2023 With An Endless Midnight At Mohegan SunRing In 2023 With An Endless Midnight At Mohegan Sun
November 16, 2022

Take your New Year 2023 celebration to the next level during Mohegan Sun's exciting Endless Midnight celebration where four-days of action-packed parties, giveaways, and entertainment take center-stage.