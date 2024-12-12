Elm Shakespeare's Acclaimed Youth Festival Returns This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Elm Shakespeare Company has announced the return of its celebrated Youth Festival, a non-competitive celebration of Shakespeare's timeless works. The festival will take place on Friday, December 13, and Saturday, December 14, at Naugatuck Valley Community College and promises to unite young talent across the region in a spirit of collaboration and artistry.

This year's festival builds on the success of last year's inaugural event, continuing its focus on collaboration over competition. In a world often defined by rivalry, the Youth Festival offers a welcoming stage where young performers can celebrate their shared passion for Shakespeare while learning from and supporting one another. This ethos reflects Elm Shakespeare's commitment to fostering a sense of community and mutual appreciation among participants.

Rebecca Goodheart, Producing Artistic Director of Elm Shakespeare, shared, “The festival is designed to be a ‘vacation from competing.' In an environment where students often face pressure to outperform their peers, we are thrilled to offer a space that celebrates creativity, imagination, and the joy of collective achievement.”

Audiences can look forward to performances showcasing the full breadth of Shakespeare's work. From comedies to histories, tragedies to romances, students from across the Greater New Haven area will bring these timeless stories to life.

Highlights of the Festival Include:

Imaginative interpretations of Shakespeare's classics by students representing multiple schools and community programs.

A vibrant and inclusive venue at Naugatuck Valley Community College, ensuring accessibility and engagement for all.

Affordable tickets: $15 per performance block or $20 for full access to all shows.

The Elm Shakespeare Youth Festival is more than just a theatrical event—it's a celebration of shared humanity, artistic exploration, and the power of young voices. Whether you're a lifelong fan of Shakespeare or new to his works, this event promises a weekend of inspiration and connection.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.elmshakespeare.org.

