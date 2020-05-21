Elm Shakespeare Company Presents Virtual Zoom Performance of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Elm Shakespeare Company today announced A Midsummer Night's Dream, a new Zoom theatrical event. A Midsummer Night's Dream is the cumulative product of the Spring 2020 Elm Shakespeare Teen Troupe and offers a new way for the public of New Haven and beyond to appreciate and celebrate the works of Shakespeare, even at a distance.

"We are so fortunate that we have a team of dedicated people working at Elm Shakespeare, that we have been able to keep our Spring programs running throughout the pandemic this far," says Rebecca Goodheart, Producing Artistic Director at Elm Shakespeare Company. "This event is unlike anything else we've created before. I'm glad to say we're able to keep creativity alive in this time"

"Despite an interruption that came in so suddenly and changed pretty much everything about our lives--this cast continued to rehearse the play" says Sarah Bowles, Education Program Manager at Elm Shakespeare Company. "We kept one thing regular: our rehearsals every Saturday. We had fun. We messed up. We tried again. We danced and used weird props. We failed at Zoom. We learned. We kept growing together as artists, and as an ensemble. We kept making discoveries about the language, the story, and ourselves in it. As usual."

A Midsummer Night's Dream will be streaming at 3:00pm on Saturday, May 23, 2020 on YouTube Live, just search for Elm Shakespeare Company. We look forward to "seeing you," and welcome you to show your support by sharing comments along with our cast, family members, board of directors, staff, and friends.

For more information on Elm Shakespeare's Teen Troupe, visit https://www.elmshakespeare.org/teen-troupe.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You