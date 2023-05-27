Eastbound Theatre to Present Immersive Production of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE in June

Eastbound Theatre will present the classic drama A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams and directed by John Atkin. The show will run from June 2nd through June 17th, 2023 at The MAC: 40 Railroad Ave., Milford CT 06460.

Evening and Matinee performance tickets may be purchased through the MAC website at Click Here

Click Herefocuses on the downward spiral of Blanche du Bois. Blanche is a beautiful, but troubled woman whose life has been undermined by her romantic illusions. Her experiences have led her to reject the realities of the life she faces and consistently ignores. When she comes to live with her sister Stella in New Orleans, the pressure reveals her tragic self-delusion and descent to madness.

This show will be presented as an immersive experience with a runway style stage jutting out into the entire audience, creating a “theater-in-the-round” setting.

As the City of Milford's premier non-profit arts organization since 1972, Milford Arts Council supports and presents every discipline of the arts to audiences of all ages. The MAC has offered art and photo exhibits, theater, music, lectures, classes, written word, dance, and other arts experiences for 50 years. The MAC's vision is to see creativity happening everywhere, making Milford a thriving destination of arts and culture. Enlighten. Enrich. Entertain.

The Milford Arts Council is located at 40 Railroad Ave S, Milford, CT.