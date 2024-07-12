Eastbound Theatre to Hold Auditions for OUTSIDE MULLINGAR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Eastbound Theatre will hold auditions for “Outside Mullingar,” a romantic comedy by John Patrick Shanley. Auditions will be held at the Margaret Egan Center, 35 Matthews Street in Milford on Monday and Tuesday, July 29 and 30. Auditions begin at 7 pm.

Set in rural Ireland, the play focuses on Anthony and Rosemary, neighboring farmers on the brink of a land feud as Anthony, who has devoted his life to raising sheep and cattle on the farm, fears his father may disinherit him and leave the farm to a relative. All the while, Rosemary, who has known and loved Anthony since their childhood, has been managing her family farm since her father's death while she pursues a romantic relationship with Anthony.

The play will be performed weekends from September 20 to October 5 at the MAC Main Stage, 40 Railroad Avenue South, Milford. Auditioners will be reading from the script which has male and female roles for actors from their 30's through their 70's. Resume and headshots are preferred but not required.

For more information about auditions for “Outside Mullingar,” contact the Milford Arts Council/Eastbound Theatre at 203-878-6647 or visit: https://milfordarts.org/ebt-auditions-outside-mullingar/.

