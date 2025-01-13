Eastbound Summer Shakespeare Open Call For Directors for 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In addition to its mainstage productions, Eastbound Theatre produces an outdoor Summer Shakespeare program, a recent addition to our repertoire. Directors are being sought for the 2026 summer production to be held at Eisenhower Park.

Scheduling will be finalized in coordination with the city of Milford, but we anticipate the show to go up the last weekend in July or early August and perform on weekends. If you're interested in directing a Shakespeare production for the summer of 2026, follow the general guidelines listed above under "Call For Directors" with the caveat that we will be looking only at proposed Shakespeare plays.

Decisions about this production will be made after the mainstage season is announced.

Visit this link for more information: https://milfordarts.org/call-for-directors/.

